Deposit Return Scheme

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
Roads in the CBD closes to accomodate the Netball World Cup until 7 August From 20 July to 7 August, the following road closures will be in place around the City to accommodate the 2023 Netball World Cup. 21 July 2023 12:03 PM
Burn, baby, burn - firewood prices hike as temperatures drop, here's why Wayne Weber, the owner of HouteKop Firewood Sales explains why there's been a sudden price hike in firewood. 21 July 2023 10:56 AM
JHB explosion: what gas could cause a blast like this? The cause of the explosion in Johannesburg CBD is still being investigated, but it looks likely that it is related to gas. 21 July 2023 8:21 AM
Is the ANC stronger than its opponents? By-elections seem to suggest so As next year's national elections creep closer, by-elections show the ANC may be stronger than its opponents realise. 21 July 2023 10:19 AM
Court sets aside Ramaphosa proclamation to investigate Telkom's 'dodgy' deals The Presidential Proclamation had given the SIU authority to investigate what were believed to have been questionable deals at Tel... 20 July 2023 10:18 PM
SA's handling of Putin dilemma a 'victory' for Ramaphosa South Africa has managed to steer clear of having to arrest Vladimir Putin or go against international obligations. 20 July 2023 1:38 PM
[LISTEN] 'Decriminalising sex work is beneficial for the worker AND the client' Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) is calling for the passing of the bill to decriminalise sex work. 21 July 2023 11:25 AM
Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s Pearl Kgalegi (Currency Management Department, SA Reserve Bank) is worried about counterfeit R100 banknotes in circulation. 21 July 2023 8:48 AM
Sarb decision not to hike repo rate welcomed as relief for SA's working class The central bank left the repo rate unchanged at 8.25%, providing much-needed relief to consumers paying off large loans. 21 July 2023 6:48 AM
Netflix's password-sharing ban aims to get more subscribers on the platform The ban came into effect after the streaming platform lost more than 900 000 subscribers over a three-month period last year. 21 July 2023 11:51 AM
[LISTEN] What is 90s exercise icon Dr Phil Joffe up to now? If you were big on at home exercises in the 80s and 90s, you will probably remember Dr Phil Joffe. 21 July 2023 11:40 AM
'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died The 36-year-old actor passed away on Thursday after being on life support for nearly a week. 21 July 2023 11:09 AM
Do women soccer players have more concussions? Here's how to keep them safe In soccer, men and women participate under the same rules but women appear to have much higher rates of concussion. 21 July 2023 8:54 AM
Chippa United coach backs unorthodox way of recruiting players via social media The social media post included specific requirements the club and coach is looking for in a player. 20 July 2023 8:25 PM
Former Stellenbosch FC star Olwethu Makhanya living the American dream in MLS The former Stellenbosch FC player signed for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer. 20 July 2023 8:15 PM
'Yebo Gogo' uncle from iconic Vodacom ads Bankole Omotoso (80) passes away The man behind the iconic phrase 'Yebo Gogo' died this week but his legacy lives on in the language of South Africans. 21 July 2023 10:15 AM
[LISTEN] The Kiffness compiles proudly SA hit with Siya Kolisi and some Boks The hit went viral with two million views online, but could it replace 'Hier kom die Bokke?' The Kiffness sure hopes so... 20 July 2023 2:14 PM
#AnHourWith SA actor Carla Classen will take you down music memory lane Get ready for the ultimate throwback hour, featuring music from the 90's & 90's and the fondest memories to boot. 20 July 2023 12:55 PM
Kayaker's GoPro camera records his drowning in Alaskan lake An Alaskan man has inadvertently filmed his own drowning with a GoPro camera. 20 July 2023 12:20 PM
Wagner fighters touch down in Central African Republic to secure referendum African correspondent Crystal Orderson weighs in on why Wagner is still in the Central African Republic. 19 July 2023 12:07 PM
Over-the-counter birth control pill approved in the US The United States Food and Drug Administration has approved the first ever over-the-counter birth control pill. 19 July 2023 10:09 AM
De Beers deal will make Botswana 'global capital of diamonds' says president Africa analyst Ronak Gopaldas has a roundup of business news from the continent on The Money Show. 19 July 2023 9:06 PM
Kenyan 'starvation cult' death toll now at more than 400 More than 400 people have died as a result of a "starvation cult" in Kenya. 19 July 2023 1:13 PM
Zim embassy in SA to citizens: 'Zimbabwe is ready to receive you' Ahead of Zimbabwe's elections in August, its consul general in Johannesburg, Eria Phiri, said the governing party was focusing on... 19 July 2023 7:56 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
Do we focus too much on leadership while middle managers carry the can? An organisational politics expert talks about the revival of the middle manager in today's changing workplace. 20 July 2023 8:44 PM
MANDY WIENER: Joburg CBD explosion – is this what a collapsed city looks like? Johannesburg is collapsing and its dodgy leadership is incapable and weak. 20 July 2023 9:50 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Deposit Return Scheme

Deposit Return Scheme

18 July 2023 2:55 PM

Guest: UWC Professor Rinie Schenk 


Home and Garden: Plant Q & A with Cherise

20 July 2023 3:35 PM

Guest: Cherise Viljoen of Cherish Plants

Extra On the couch: Ballet Dancer Faahkir Bestman

20 July 2023 2:47 PM

Faahkir Bestman is a remarkable young ballet dancer from Hanover Park who was taking his first bite out of the Big Apple, where he had taken up a scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. We catch up with him.

On the Couch: Donkey massacre

20 July 2023 2:18 PM

Guest: Journalist Nick Dall 

Addiction specialist in response to drug addict interview

20 July 2023 1:44 PM

Guest: Grant Jardine | Director of the Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre.  

Consumer Talk: The Consumer Protection Act and property transactions

19 July 2023 3:24 PM

Guests
Consumer lawyers Trudie Broekman and Gerhard van der Merwe

Car Talk with Ernest Page: Volvo XC60 Hybrid

19 July 2023 2:11 PM

Pippa in conversation with motoring man Ernest Page of changecars.co.za.

Music with Louise Carver

18 July 2023 3:39 PM

Pippa speaks to musician Louise Carver.

Song: https://open.spotify.com/track/7l2jJm2E5PlyPtrmKqMo9N [Selfish]

Family Matters: Shelley Lewin on relationships

18 July 2023 2:41 PM

Pippa speaks with Shelley Lewin, the author of Uncomplicated Love: A Step by Step Guide to Building a Thriving Relationship.

Travel and Tourism: Guest reviews

18 July 2023 2:07 PM

Guest: Penny Rodenhurst | The owner of Silver Forest Boutique Hotel and Spa

10 most-read articles of week (eg mysterious gas smell wafting around Cape Town)

'Binnelanders' actor Bradley Olivier (36) has died
Lifestyle

Lifestyle

Right now, Cape Town is awash in counterfeit banknotes - especially R100s
Local Business

Local Business

'Station Strangler' to spend life under strict parole: Correctional Services
21 July 2023 12:30 PM

21 July 2023 12:30 PM

Restoration of power to areas near Joburg gas explosion to take time: City Power
21 July 2023 12:07 PM

21 July 2023 12:07 PM

Preparation to bury 6 victims of KwaNobuhle mass shooting under way
21 July 2023 11:50 AM

21 July 2023 11:50 AM

