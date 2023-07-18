Deposit Return Scheme

Guest: UWC Professor Rinie Schenk
Guest: Cherise Viljoen of Cherish Plants
Faahkir Bestman is a remarkable young ballet dancer from Hanover Park who was taking his first bite out of the Big Apple, where he had taken up a scholarship at the Joffrey Ballet School in New York City. We catch up with him.
Guest: Journalist Nick Dall
Guest: Grant Jardine | Director of the Cape Town Drug Counselling Centre.
Guests
Consumer lawyers Trudie Broekman and Gerhard van der Merwe
Pippa in conversation with motoring man Ernest Page of changecars.co.za.
Pippa speaks to musician Louise Carver.
Song: https://open.spotify.com/track/7l2jJm2E5PlyPtrmKqMo9N [Selfish]
Pippa speaks with Shelley Lewin, the author of Uncomplicated Love: A Step by Step Guide to Building a Thriving Relationship.
Guest: Penny Rodenhurst | The owner of Silver Forest Boutique Hotel and Spa