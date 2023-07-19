Car Talk with Ernest Page: Volvo XC60 Hybrid

Pippa in conversation with motoring man Ernest Page of changecars.co.za.
Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist
Guest: Ernest Page of changecars.co.za
Guest: Keith Boyd
With me in studio is a man who is about to set off on a cross-continental trek, hoping to break the world record for the fastest ever walk from Cape Town to Cairo. His name is Keith Boyd and he will set off from the Waterfront
Guest: Darrel Bristow-Bovey | Author
His new book is called “Finding Endurance – Shackleton, my father and a world without end”, and it’s without doubt one of my top reads of the year so far.
Guest: Richard Naidoo | Owner of E-Kayaking Adventures
Guest: Janine George who is Chief Product & Marketing Officer
Zain speaks to EGGSTA
Zain speaks to Daniel Galloway
Zain speaks to Kaajal Nagindas of Spoor & Fisher
Zain speaks to Shahad Asghari