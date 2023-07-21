Book Club: Author Kobus Olivier

Pippa speaks to Kobus Olivier, author of the book Not without my Dogs, written with Hilda van Dyk and published by Tafelberg. It follows a documentary film version, The Dogs of War, which aired last December.
Pippa speaks Music with Loki RothmanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager at Toy's r UsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks fashion with Bianca ResnekovLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa speaks to Gregg Oelofse City of Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Pippa talks to Professor Jo-Ansie van WykLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ernest Page of changecars.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Keith Boyd
With me in studio is a man who is about to set off on a cross-continental trek, hoping to break the world record for the fastest ever walk from Cape Town to Cairo. His name is Keith Boyd and he will set off from the Waterfront
Guest: Darrel Bristow-Bovey | Author
His new book is called “Finding Endurance – Shackleton, my father and a world without end”, and it’s without doubt one of my top reads of the year so far.
Guest: Richard Naidoo | Owner of E-Kayaking AdventuresLISTEN TO PODCAST