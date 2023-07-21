Health and Wellness: Nurses and pain management

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] Do women’s leagues still represent the interests of women? Do women's leagues represent ALL women's rights, or only those that belong to a party? 27 July 2023 3:15 PM
Pastor kills impala in act of 'manhood' then posts: 'Ek het ‘n horing gekry' A pastor who posed with a hunted buck in his bakkie for a joke on social media has lost a court case related to the incident. 27 July 2023 2:56 PM
Andre de Ruyter's book strikes a chord but falls flat on economic fixes Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter published a book where he outlines the cause of South Africa's energy crisis. 27 July 2023 1:50 PM
View all Local
Russia summit is a golden opportunity for Africa to get rid of Wagner Group Russia needs the summit to help it win more friends in Africa. 26 July 2023 11:19 AM
Mashatile agrees with UNDP that SA's 'high unemployment is a ticking time bomb' The latest report by the United Nations Development Programme has looked at youth unemployment in South Africa through a human dev... 26 July 2023 6:28 AM
[LISTEN] Peter Marais weighs in on the Western Cape Peoples Bill Through this bill, the FF Plus will be able to govern the 'West Capetonians' without interference from the national government. 24 July 2023 2:41 PM
View all Politics
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?' Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions. 27 July 2023 3:22 PM
Pain at the pumps: Steep fuel price hike on the cards for August Pressure on consumers continues as forecasts point to a steep fuel hike. 27 July 2023 10:11 AM
[LISTEN] Are banks helping home loan customers after steep interest rate hikes? What are banks doing to help home loan customers who are struggling to make payments after 10 consecutive interest rate hikes? 26 July 2023 8:59 PM
View all Business
It's Barbie's world and we're just living in it as product sales soar Toys R Us has reported a 30% sales surge in Barbie dolls and accessories, and the main buyers aren't who you think they are. 27 July 2023 4:59 PM
[LISTEN] Don't buy a second-hand car without doing this... When buying a second-hand car there's no excuse not knowing what to do because the information you need is available. 27 July 2023 4:20 PM
[LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?' Here's why you need to "check everything, assume the worst" when doing transactions. 27 July 2023 3:22 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Rugby slammed for 'untransformed' Springbok squad ahead of Argentina showdown The issue of transformation in South African rugby has again reared its head following the squad announcement for SA vs Argentina. 27 July 2023 1:17 PM
'Season of transformation and growth ahead for Kaizer Chiefs' - Jessica Motaung Molefi Ntseki takes over from Arthur Zwane as the new Amakhosi head coach. 26 July 2023 7:59 PM
Netball World Cup: An untold black sport history of South Africa The 2023 Netball World Cup kicks off in Cape Town on Friday. 26 July 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
#DealorNoDealZA: The Funny Chef brings home the bacon (R250K!) for charity Wednesday night's celebrity episode of #DealorNoDealZA was cooking on gas with only the second contestant to win the big pot. 27 July 2023 12:16 PM
YouTube Shorts usurps TikTok & Instagram Reels with more than 2bn monthly users Google reports that more than two billion users are logging-in to YouTube Shorts every month. 27 July 2023 12:05 PM
[LISTEN] YoungstaCPT and US musician Nilla Allin drops VOETSEK song collab! "Who you know that got the hottest South African rapper voetsekking on their voetsek?" The EP drops on 28 July! 27 July 2023 8:10 AM
View all Entertainment
Mafia vs Democracy: Organised crime undermines ordinary people's civic honesty Research shows that ordinary people are less honest in countries where organised crime is prevalent. 27 July 2023 2:01 PM
Mediterranean engulfed by a 'ring of fire' as deadly wildfires rage on Deadly wildfires have been sweeping across the Mediterranean, affecting nine countries. 27 July 2023 11:22 AM
Kevin Spacey found innocent of all charges against him Actor Kevin Spacey has been cleared of all sexual assault charges at his trial in London. 27 July 2023 9:19 AM
View all World
Russia-Africa summit: Black Sea Grain deal 'top of the agenda' President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation at the second Russia-Africa summit. 27 July 2023 8:45 AM
Reflecting on Gukurahundi genocide: 'It committed unspeakable atrocities' [LISTEN] What actually happened during Zimbabwe's Gukurahundi genocide. 24 July 2023 4:09 PM
Russia-Africa summit provides a global stage for Moscow to puff up its power The key question for African citizens to ask is: whose interests are being served? 24 July 2023 11:07 AM
View all Africa
'Jani was too honest to survive in SA' - Herman Lategan on Jani Allan's death Allan was widely considered to be one of the first celebrity journalists in SA, making her mark in the media in the 1980s. 27 July 2023 9:32 AM
MANDY WIENER: We must applaud (and protect) the eyewitness who did not look away The motorist who filmed VIP protection officers meting out abuse is being threatened, but she/he deserves a national order. 27 July 2023 7:01 AM
Online returns: 'Opportunity for e-tailers to build loyalty by making it easy' Bruce Whitfield talks online shopping and reverse logistics with Natalie Schooling, CEO of customer experience specialists nlighte... 20 July 2023 9:55 PM
View all Opinion

Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Health and Wellness: Nurses and pain management

Health and Wellness: Nurses and pain management

21 July 2023 2:39 PM

Guest: Yolande Magerman who recently obtained her doctorate in nursing at Stellenbosch University, and has focused her research on developing professional guidelines to help nurses make a more accurate assessment of pain in trauma cases.


Music – Loki Rothman

27 July 2023 3:14 PM

Pippa speaks Music with Loki Rothman

Barbie Product Sales Soar

27 July 2023 3:10 PM

Pippa speaks to Catherine Jacoby, Marketing Manager at Toy's r Us

Life Hacks – Style and Design

27 July 2023 2:41 PM

Pippa speaks fashion with Bianca Resnekov

Home and Garden – Dune Rehabilitation

27 July 2023 2:26 PM

Pippa speaks to Gregg Oelofse City of Cape Town

On the couch: Nuclear Weapons

27 July 2023 1:54 PM

Pippa talks to Professor Jo-Ansie van Wyk

Consumer Talk – Wendy Knowler : Travel Insurance & Blinds and Shutters

26 July 2023 3:22 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Consumer journalist 

Car Talk with Ernest Page : BMW Electric XM

26 July 2023 2:07 PM

Guest:  Ernest Page of changecars.co.za

On the Couch – Keith walking to Cairo

26 July 2023 1:46 PM

Guest: Keith Boyd

With me in studio is a man who is about to set off on a cross-continental trek, hoping to break the world record for the fastest ever walk from Cape Town to Cairo. His name is Keith Boyd and he will set off from the Waterfront 

Finding Endurance Darrel Bristow-Bovey

25 July 2023 3:24 PM

Guest: Darrel Bristow-Bovey | Author

His new book is called "Finding Endurance – Shackleton, my father and a world without end", and it's without doubt one of my top reads of the year so far.  

Travel and Tourism – E-kayaking

25 July 2023 2:04 PM

Guest: Richard Naidoo | Owner of E-Kayaking Adventures

'It's time for action': SA Men's Forum calls on men to 'stand up' against GBV

27 July 2023 6:55 PM

N1 assault: Lawyers rubbish argument VIP unit members are unruly on SA roads

27 July 2023 6:43 PM

AKA's posthumous 'Mass Country' album goes platinum

27 July 2023 5:51 PM

