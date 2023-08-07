Restaurant News: Dineplan

This Organ Donor Month, we bring you A Gift of Life, a podcast series taking an in-depth look at the organ and tissue donor landscape in South Africa, and introducing you to the people whose lives are affected by it.



In today’s episode we reflect on what it is like to be on the waiting list, hoping for an organ transplant that might never happen. Our guest is Stella de Kock, who has been on the waiting list for a new kidney for more than a decade.

