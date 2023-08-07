Legal Talk: Zama Ngcobo

Pippa is in conversation with 2023 Veuve Clicquot Bold Future Award Winner - Zama Ngcobo
Pippa looks at what's happening in and around the Mother City
Africa Melane takes a look at the theatres.
Rafiq has a podcast suggestion for us
EWN's Chanel September looks at what's happening at the movies
Pippa & Liezl look at the small screen
Guest: Author Claire Horn | An academic currently based at Dalhousie University in
Halifax, Canada, where she is conducting post-doctoral research into how the law
approaches sexual and reproductive health.
Guest: Author Quinton Coetzee who is a naturalist and bushcraft specialist. He chats to Pippa about his book "The Buck that Buries its Poo And 101 Other Fascinating Facts About SA's Wildlife".
Emma has been on dialysis for five years. She called in to share the good news that she is finally getting a kidney. Take a listen to her story.
This Organ Donor Month, we bring you A Gift of Life, a podcast series taking an in-depth look at the organ and tissue donor landscape in South Africa, and introducing you to the people whose lives are affected by it.
In today’s episode we reflect on what it is like to be on the waiting list, hoping for an organ transplant that might never happen. Our guest is Stella de Kock, who has been on the waiting list for a new kidney for more than a decade.
Guest: Morne Faulhammer who is the owner of Superplants Garden Centre in Tokai.
Guest: Bushra Razack | CEO of Phillipi Village
This Organ Donor Month, we bring you A Gift of Life, a podcast series taking an in-depth look at the organ and tissue donor landscape in South Africa, and introducing you to the people whose lives are affected by it.
In today's episode, we share the perspective of the donors. You'll hear from Jody Jacobs about the process of donating a kidney to his cousin more than a decade ago, and how it impacted his own life. You'll also hear from Lisa Smorenburg, a mother who made the decision to donate her son Skye's organs 4 years ago, following his death in a freak accident ...
Pippa and Wendy talks Travel Agency and Appliance Repairs
Pippa talks cars on Car Talk with Ernest Page