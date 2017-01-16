The food feature: Low carb eating diet

Our focus today is on low carb eating as we welcome in studio chef and food writer Vickie de Beer. She obtained her professional chef’s diploma from the Institute of Cullinary Arts and has been food editor of Rooi Rose magazine for 13 years. Vickie is an acclaimed and award-winning food stylist and writer. Last year she published her book “My low carb kitchen” with Quivertree Publications, and we hear earlier this month that it had won the award for best food writing in the South Africa section of this year’s Gourmand World Cookbook Awards.