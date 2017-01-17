South Africa Air Force comes in to help fight WC fires

here are at least 19 fires currently being fought across the province, mainly in the Cape Peninsula, West Coast and Cape Winelands districts. Last night a major fire broke out on Devil’s Peak – but another major blaze that is continuing rage

and be fought is the fire in the Paarl area, which is burning out of control. One major structure has been destroyed this morning as the flames continue to be fanned by strong wind, putting several properties still at risk. As a result, the South African Air Force (SAAF) has agreed to deploy additional resources to combat the fires.



GUEST: James-Brent Styan - the Spokesperson for the Minister of Local Government, Environmental A􀂆airs and Development Planning, MEC Anton Bredell.