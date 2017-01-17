This week's Fabulous Find: Goedgedacht

This week’s Fabulous Find is Goedgedacht, which is just outside Malmesbury.

It came via an email I received, from listener, Jane Turner. In her mail, Jane says that: Goedgedacht is a lovely spot set in beautiful rural setting, with lots of different types of accommodation, from basic dormitory type of accommodation, to self-catering rooms sleeping two with a shared kitchen and bathrooms, rooms with en suite bathrooms and a kitchenette; as well as is a lovely honeymoon suite overlooking a wonderful dam, which provides great bird-watching and swimming. She also says there’s a lovely wedding venue, a beautiful chapel on site and says it’s a

brilliant place for either a quiet getaway or a big gathering – with top class catering.

Jane also says that there are lots of lovely walks on the mountain behind, saying you can also explore the countryside around, the Darling wild flower reserve or Evita se Perron, which is a short drive away. At the end of her nomination, Jane says that Goedgedacht is run by a trust that raises money to help rural children – adding that a part from the food and accommodation they bottle & sell olives picked from the trees on their land. Many of the trees have been donated in memory of friends or family who have passed on. It's nice to spend time away and know at the same time as you're enjoying yourself you're contributing towards a very valuable cause.



GUEST: Lara Scott - the publicist for Goedgedacht