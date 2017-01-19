Ecological mismanagement is another reason for fires - Prof Eugene Moll

Prof Eugene Moll holds an honorary appointment at UWC in the Department of Biodiversity and Conservation Biology as an Extraordinary Professor.

Prof Moll wrote a piece in the Cape Argus on Tuesday, explaining that over the past 20 years he’s noticed a drastic change in how the local environment is treated, and how fire containment and control is lacking from local environmental agencies.