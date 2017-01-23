The Red Bull King Of The Air window period officially open.



kiteboarders competing at Big Bay for the coveted “King of the Air” title. The concept for King Of The Air started in 2000 at Ho’okipa on Maui and for five years Red Bull King of The Air staged the biggest one-off annual event at the most epic spots. After an eight-year hiatus, the contest was resurrected at Big Bay in 2013 and has hosted three major competitions over the past three years, with a new king crowned each time, namely: Jesse Richman (2013), Kevin Langeree (2014) and Aaron Hadlow (2015-2016). The window period for the 2017 event opened on this past Saturday and closes on the 5th of Feb – as organizers wait for the windiest day during the period.



GUEST: Oswald Smith - Kiteboarding champion at Team South Africa