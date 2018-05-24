Chef Vusumuzi Ndlovu is top 7 in the world

Today at 13:45 Book Club - Write your Book in 100 days Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sarah Bullen landline

Sarah Bullen cell

125 125

Today at 14:05 ZOOM: The Upside of Failure: DJ Sbu The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Sibusiso Leope, Dj Sbu

125 125

Today at 14:07 Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Dr Liana Roodt

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Dischem Brain of 702 The Azania Mosaka Show

125 125

Today at 14:40 Entertainment News Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Craig Falck

Chanel September

Stephan Lombard

125 125

Today at 14:42 Unplugged: Thando The Azania Mosaka Show

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:20 Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Khaya Sithole - Business analyst

125 125

Today at 15:40 Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD

125 125

Today at 15:50 GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp

125 125

Today at 16:05 Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....

125 125

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 17:05 Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

125 125

Today at 17:20 DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT

125 125

Today at 17:35 Tonight with Lester - Throwforward Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 17:45 MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Nic Preen - lead singer

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth

125 125