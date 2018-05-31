Health and Wellness: World No Tobacco Day

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 09:50 Journalist attacked at Fish Hoek beach protest Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 10:05 Vaccines 101: QnA with listeners The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Professor Mosa Moshabela, Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation, University of KwaZulu

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBCs Rob Hugh-Jones Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rob Hugh-Jones

Today at 10:33 Business Insider with Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

Today at 10:35 Identifying ethical and unethical networking and the power of PR The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Paul Vorster

Madelain Roscher - Md at Pr Worx

Today at 11:05 Family Matters- The power of empathy The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Hayden Knibbs - Clinical Psychologist at Pretoria Psychologist

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end….. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 11:20 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

Today at 11:32 New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Rohan Vos

Today at 12:10 Nedbank The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Susan Comrie

Susan Comrie - Investigator at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 12:15 Analysis: Zuma-Malema meeting The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN

Today at 12:23 AstraZeneca vaccine put on hold The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism

Today at 12:27 Vaccine cold storage - how do these vaccine updates change the strategy for the province The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health

Dr Saadiq Kariem

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

Today at 16:05 Vaccine rollout put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:55 Open for calls and comments Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

Today at 17:20 South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

Today at 17:45 Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management

Today at 19:08 Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group

