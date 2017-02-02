LEAD SA: The Emma Animal Rescue Society (TEARS) is in need of funding

GUEST: Tracy Gilpen



The organization we’re featuring today is one that shouldn’t be too much of an unfamiliar name –TEARS or The Emma Animal Rescue Society. Much like many animal welfare organizations, TEARS, is in need of your assistance. They do incredible work in the South Peninsula, but sadly, funding is drying up – and in order for them to continue offering all the services they do to the local community, they need additional funds.