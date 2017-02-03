Pippa speaks to acclaimed artist, Enver Larney

Artist Enver Larney was born here in Cape Town but has been painting overseas for the past few decades, capturing world landscapes with oil on canvas. He has had more than 60 one man shows around the world since 1972, and his works appear in many major private collections as well as institutions such as The Chase Manhattan Bank in New York, and the Musee d'Aᶀiche in Paris.