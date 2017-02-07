Window for 2018 school applications open

Today is a crucial day for any parents who are preparing to send their children to school as the application/registration period for the 2018 cycle of learners opens today. I know I will be rushing to get some applications for my children a›w.er this show.

To help you out with some of the planning and preparation today we speak to Paddy Attwell, who is the Director of communica..ons at the Western Cape Education Department.