This week's fabulous find: Foodwelove

Fabulous Find: Foodwelove

Guests:

Craig Delport- Nominator

Stephanie Schwatlo - Co-Founder at FoodWeLove



Today’s nomination comes from our listener Craig Delport, who emailed me last month to tell me about his fabulous find for work lunches.

This is what Craig said:

Hi Pippa. We all know the feeling of being too busy to pack lunch for work, or just forgetting to do so, or running out of time, and then ending up buying junk food on the run or eating out at vast expense. The perfect solution for our business was to meet Stephanie and Christina from Food We Love - they supply a range of healthy delicious food that is always changing to keep you interested and the quality and freshness is outstanding. But wait there’s more…it is totally affordable and delivered toyour office. No more tired toasties, no more unhealthy lazy options. It’s a fabulous business and we are lucky to have met them!