Health & Wellness: Understanding 'gout'

CapeTalk FYI
Today at 12:37
Prasa gunning for axed executives in massive clean up
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Zukiswa Zukie Vuka
Zukie Vuka
125
Today at 12:37
The amazing state of (some) South African dam levels. - Post Tropical Cyclone Eloise.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sputnik Ratau - Spokesperson for the National Department of Water and Sanitation at ...
Today at 12:40
Western Cape's shrinking number of Afrikaans classes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Peter Pluddemann - Senior lecturer in department of language education at University of the Western Cape
Today at 12:41
Eskom has released an announcement that it will implement stage 2 loadshedding from today 5 February until Sunday, 7 February.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 12:56
‘Jaba Jaba’: Ndlovu Youth Choir encourages SA to get vaccinated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Garth Japhet backup landline
Garth Japhet
Today at 13:12
Food Feature - Yudhika & Company (formerly Holi Cow)
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Yudhika Sujanani - Owner of Yudhika & Co
Today at 13:20
Samsung Galaxy Competition
The Azania Mosaka Show
125
Today at 13:35
SKYPE: Movies with Hugh Fraser
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Hugh Fraser - Architect at Paragon Group
Today at 13:45
Book Club - Write your Book in 100 days
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sarah Bullen landline
Sarah Bullen cell
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure: DJ Sbu
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Sibusiso Leope, Dj Sbu
Today at 14:07
Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Liana Roodt
Today at 14:35
The Dischem Brain of 702
The Azania Mosaka Show
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Today at 14:42
Unplugged: Thando
The Azania Mosaka Show
125
Today at 15:10
Open for introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 15:20
Black business and profitable shares of vaccine rollout
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Khaya Sithole - Business analyst
Today at 15:40
Cape Town’s 2m-long ‘giant’ gatsby
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Henrey Joseph - Owner of McD
Today at 15:50
GroundUP: PRASA chair Leonard Ramatlakane gets the facts wrong
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
James Stent - Reporter - GroundUp
Today at 16:05
Zuma and Malema are sipping tea together
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 17:05
Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the Western Cape
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 17:20
DM OP-ED: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens - Chief Researcher at the Land & Accountability Research Centre at the UCT
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
MUSIC: The World of Birds - Before The Sun Comes Up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nic Preen - lead singer
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gary McNamara - null at Sanlam Private Wealth
