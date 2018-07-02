New Beginnings Feature: Aafikah Slarmie - Sneakercleancpt

Guest: Aakifah Slarmie | A young person who took a great idea and
turned it into a successful business. It's an eco-friendly
business called SneekerClean.
Heather John has complained that SafariNow has not yet paid her for a guest booking at her B&B.
In a written statement to Wendy Knowler, the company's MD said that they are working very hard to resolve all these issues.
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives us a review of this car and answers more car-related questions.
Lisa Wegner is the winner of this round.
The Sneaker Shack is South Africa's only in-store premium sneaker laundry service. They provide professional footwear cleaning by trained technicians within a 48 hour turnaround time; and are passionate about a conscious and sustainable future.
Zibusiso Makhathini (also known as ZIBUMAC) is a Durban based Jazz Pianist, Producer, and Electronic musician.
Theuns Venter | Co-founder of RideShare
Ladien van Zyl | Project manager at RideShare
Guest: Anton Crone | The editor of Getaway magazine
The winner of this round is Dion Anderson.
Guest: Natalie Du Preez | Marketing Manager of Rabie Property Group