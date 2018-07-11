Car Talk: Fuel price hike

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a much-wished-for relaxation of lockdown regulations on Monday. Here they are at a glance… 1 February 2021 8:28 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert Researcher and columnist Philip Stevens says suspending intellectual property (IP) rights will only hinder the fight for vaccine e... 1 February 2021 6:11 PM
"I do not fear being arrested" - Zuma defies ConCourt order on Zondo inquiry Former president Jacob Zuma has shown the ConCourt the middle finger in a move that is expected to further divide the governing pa... 1 February 2021 1:49 PM
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Mdluli Safari Lodge – how Section 12J 'impact' investment changed lives, forever The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Malcolm Segal, Director at Mdluli Safari Lodge. 1 February 2021 7:20 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Car Talk: Fuel price hike

Car Talk: Fuel price hike

11 July 2018 3:57 PM

Guest: Ciro De Siena | Motoring journalist with cars.co.za


Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane

1 February 2021 3:22 PM

Pianist and composer Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane joins Pippa on the line to chat about his music journey and his latest album titled 'iHubo Labomdabu'.

The Every woman Project connecting the women of Cape Town, one stitch at a time

1 February 2021 3:00 PM

Guest: Beryl Eichenberger | the Chief Librarian and head of Marketing and PR for Woman Zone

Legal Talk: Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues

1 February 2021 2:51 PM

Marlon Shevelew is the Director at Marlon Shevelew and Associates Inc.

FOOD: Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in Cape Town

1 February 2021 2:19 PM

Award-winning celebrity chef, Siba Mtongana, joins Pippa to chat about her journey in the kitchen.

Brain of CapeTalk: Winning score - 12

1 February 2021 1:49 PM

The winner is Josh Ogada.

Entertainment News: Podcasts, movies and the latest from TV

29 January 2021 3:24 PM

Guests
Chanel September | EWN reporter
Craig Falck| Deputy editor of TVPlus magazine

Health & Wellness: Is the gut actually the second brain?

29 January 2021 2:53 PM

Guest: Anwar Mall | A retired emeritus professor at UCT, a medical biochemist by training, and the former professor of Surgical Research at the institution.

First ever arts festival 'On your phone' kicks off today

29 January 2021 2:23 PM

Joining Pippa on the line is the Managing and Artistic Director of the festival, PJ Sabbagha.

Film Club: Local original crime drama 'Lioness' premieres on M-Net

29 January 2021 2:07 PM

Pippa speaks to Ilse van Hemert who is the showrunner of the series.

Follow up on city's refuse issues

29 January 2021 1:48 PM

Guest: Xanthea Limberg | Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town

President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches

Business Politics Local

Is an MBA still worth it?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

Business Opinion Local

Govt now tasked with addressing vaccine hesitancy amongst citizens

1 February 2021 9:16 PM

1 February 2021 9:16 PM

Ball now in Zondo's court to enforce summons against Zuma - analysts

1 February 2021 7:55 PM

1 February 2021 7:55 PM

Teachers union reiterate call for educators to be next in line for vaccines

1 February 2021 7:39 PM

1 February 2021 7:39 PM

