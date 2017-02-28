Fabulous Find: Nice Cream Lab

Nice Cream Lab is a business we found out about a year or so ago when they were launching – and I’m so pleased to receive this nomination from listener, Lisa Jeannes, as it just goes to show that they’re doing awesome work in the world of ice cream. In her mail, Lisa says:

“We ??nally tried the Nice cream lab at the Paddocks Centre, Milnerton. It is amazing!”