Pippa's Planet: Neighbourhood farms

Golden Arrow bus attacks: '5 armed suspects robbed 60 passengers' John Maytham talks to Public Relations Manager at Golden Arrow Bronwyn Dyke-Beyer about the spike in bus robberies. 5 February 2021 4:56 PM
Aviation Authority concerned by spike in aircraft crashes during January 2021 The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) says it's concerned about a sharp increase in aircraft crashes in January this year. 5 February 2021 9:13 AM
'ConCourt surveillance ruling protects South Africans' privacy and dignity' It's momentous! - AmaBhungane's Cherese Thakur on the ruling that declares parts of SA’s Rica law are unconstitutional. 4 February 2021 8:29 PM
Can former president Jacob Zuma lose his state benefits? It's really up to the political branches of government to decide says constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos. 5 February 2021 3:09 PM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
ANC parliamentary caucus was unwilling to hold ministers to account, Zondo hears This week's testimony at the state capture inquiry has exposed Parliament’s failure to exercise proper oversight over crooked mini... 5 February 2021 10:18 AM
SIU recovers R126m from dodgy PPE tenders The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is updating South Africans on its probe into dodgy personal protective equipment (PPE) tender... 5 February 2021 1:27 PM
Premium card 'maintenance fees': You're paying mainly for airport lounge visits! When last did you travel? 'Value-adds' from banks provide mainly perks around flying, including discounted international car hire. 4 February 2021 7:41 PM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 5 February 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 5 February 2021 5:57 PM
Good to go! CapeNature confirms it's open for visitors The public can now access all dams, lakes and rivers adjoining or on CapeNature reserves and hiking trails will reopen on Friday. 4 February 2021 4:45 PM
Sick of overpriced ginger? Grow your own with gardening tips from Jane Griffiths Organic gardening guru Jane Griffiths shares some expert advice on how to grow your own ginger. 4 February 2021 3:55 PM
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Foundation slams 'insulting' letter demanding SA govt credits India for vaccines The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation says the law firm Kirshen Naidoo & Company was out of line with its insulting letter to the Presiden... 5 February 2021 2:47 PM
Mixing different Covid vaccines together? Prof explains this may be beneficial John Maytham talks to Francois Venter about having more than one vaccine for Covid-19. 5 February 2021 12:49 PM
Prof: Terrible naming system has caused incorrect reference to "SA variant" It's problematic to describe it as the "South African variant" when referring to 501Y.V2, says vaccinology expert Professor Willem... 4 February 2021 7:21 PM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
Government does NOT need to increase taxes to fund vaccines - economist Budget revenue overrun of conservatively estimated R45.8 billion would fund SA rollout twice over, says Old Mutual's Johann Els. 4 February 2021 7:08 PM
Top 0.5% are getting rich from Covid-19 crisis. Tax them! - economist "You can’t have a small minority living as if they are tourists here,” says economist Dick Forslund. 4 February 2021 3:21 PM
Parts of RICA are illegal, rules ConCourt in yet another blow to spooks in SA When you buy a phone, for example, you automatically sign up to RICA. Lester Kiewit interviews Thami Nkosi (Right2Know). 4 February 2021 1:44 PM
Lunch With Pippa Hudson
Pippa's Planet: Neighbourhood farms

Pippa's Planet: Neighbourhood farms

27 July 2018 2:56 PM

Guest: Justin Bonello | Chef, Filmmaker, TV Personality And Author


Entertainment News\

5 February 2021 3:42 PM

Guests:  Craig Falck |  Deputy Editor of TV Plus magazine

               Stephan Lombard | Capetalk Producer 

               Rafiq Wagiet | Capetalk Producer 

 

Health & Wellness - World Cancer Day & the impact lockdown has had on cancer screening and treatment

5 February 2021 2:54 PM

Guest: Dr Liana Roodt | Founder and Director of the Flamingo Project

Book Club - Write your Book in 100 days

5 February 2021 2:26 PM

Guest: Sarah Bullen | Writing Coach and Agent

On the couch - Dr Garth Japhet and the power of storytelling

5 February 2021 2:00 PM

Guest: Garth Japhet | Doctor and Author of the new book 'Like water is for Fish

Music with Bonfire Buffalo

4 February 2021 3:08 PM

The band's lead singer, Ivy Ann van Rooyen, joins Pippa for a brief conversation.

DIY with Angelo D'Ambrosio: How to get rid of home-invading insects

4 February 2021 3:03 PM

Angelo d’Ambrosio is from IPMT remedial building consultants and paint project management.

Greener Living: Growing your own ginger and garlic

4 February 2021 2:21 PM

Pippa is joined on the line by Jane Griffiths, of Jane’s Delicious Garden fame.  She is a writer, TV producer, and artist who has produced an array of best-selling books on food gardening, growing herbs, and urban gardening.

Brain of CapeTalk: A winning score of 6

4 February 2021 2:05 PM

The winner of this round is Goolam Taliep.

On the Couch: PE chocolatier taking on the world

4 February 2021 1:54 PM

Guest: Chris Parkin | MD of CoTi Chocolate 

Consumer Talk: Looking at date marks

3 February 2021 3:16 PM

Guests
Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler
John Joubert | Commercial Director at Peninsula Beverages

Tune in to #AnHourWith Alistair Izobell on Sunday at 10am

Premier Alan Winde: 'We have trained 2000 vaccinators'

Local Politics

Capetonians warned not to fall for notorious, bogus beggars known as ‘Kumars’

Local

Stage 2 load shedding makes a comeback - just in time for the weekend

Local

Outa's Matt Johnston calls for Parly’s ethics cases be open to public

5 February 2021 8:59 PM

SIU says officials implicated in PPE corruption will be punished

5 February 2021 8:45 PM

City Power implements 2-hour load shedding schedule

5 February 2021 8:14 PM

