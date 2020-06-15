Make Money Mondays- Celebrated international rugby Referee Jonathan Kaplan on money

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
It felt like my body was going into war - CT doctor describes Covid-19 journey Dr Laeequa Bayat took all the necessary precautions to keep herself safe, but she still contracted the virus. 15 June 2020 5:52 PM
Three W Cape gender-based violence cases happening in court on Monday EWN reporter Lauren Isaacs reports on the cases currently in court relating to the murders of three women and a child. 15 June 2020 1:40 PM
WC traffic chief appeals to motorist to be careful after tragic Grabouw crash Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa has urged motorists to comply with the rules of the road and adhere to level 3 lockdown regu... 15 June 2020 1:01 PM
Analyst: Mantashe pressured into consulting with industry on nuclear power plans Analyst Chris Yelland says Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe is facing mounting pressure to add nuclear power into SA's “energy mix”. 15 June 2020 4:47 PM
Solidarity Fund approves R17m to support victims of gender-based violence The announcement of funding for initiatives that support GBV victims comes as South Africa experiences upsurge in these crimes. 14 June 2020 11:52 AM
Attending select number of boys' schools still key to cricketing success in SA Dr Habib Noorbhai details the findings of his research into the role the school you attend plays in making it into the Proteas. 13 June 2020 1:21 PM
Airlines return to the skies as the economy slowly reopens Takeoff! Restricted domestic air travel has commenced at Level 3. 15 June 2020 7:56 PM
Covid-19 and restaurants - leadership from business leaders Is the restaurant industry going to pull through this pandemic as a recovery statistic? 15 June 2020 7:44 PM
Restaurant trying a roadhouse concept gets raided by police Jenny-Lee Bot about the police raid on her restaurant in Fourways. 15 June 2020 6:57 PM
Doctors worry as people skip their appointments due to Covid-19 fear A poll has found that fewer patients are showing up for scheduled medical appointments and check-ups due to fear of coronavirus. 15 June 2020 2:59 PM
When restaurants re-open you could find yourself dining with 'body doubles' The Fab Company is ready to help public venues populate their space with life-size cut-outs to comply with social distancing. 14 June 2020 10:19 AM
Don't take a chance with a drive to see the snow this long weekend, warns MEC It's against his conviction in this case, but Level 3 regulations have to be enforced says WC Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela. 13 June 2020 10:32 AM
12 changes Virgin Active SA will implement when its club doors open again It's not clear when gyms will reopen in SA, but Virgin Active is readying its clubs for when it gets the green light from the gove... 9 June 2020 11:45 AM
WP Rugby's Newlands development deal in jeopardy as Marais stalls on paperwork It's reported that Western Province Rugby boss Zelt Marais did not sign the final documents handing over Newlands development righ... 5 June 2020 7:23 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
Make Money Mondays
arrow_forward
Make Money Mondays- Celebrated international rugby Referee Jonathan Kaplan on money

Make Money Mondays- Celebrated international rugby Referee Jonathan Kaplan on money

15 June 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Jonathan Kaplan/ Retired International Referee 


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

Make Money Monday - Making a living as Coconut Kelz

8 June 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Lesego Tlhabi/ Satirist behind "Coconut Kelz" 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays with Jeremy Loops on Level 3 lockdown

1 June 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Jeremy Loops/ Singer and songwriter 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Richard Poplak, Investigative Journalist

25 May 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Richard Poplak 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Kagiso Lediga

18 May 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Kagiso Lediga/ Comedian and producer 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday's: Karen Zoid in a time of corona

6 April 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Karen Zoid/ Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika 

PicknPay Panic Buying song

 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - How this social commentator views money

2 March 2020 8:03 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Rugby Legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes

24 February 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: John Smit/ Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain at Springboks 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Jack Parow talks money, honey.

17 February 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Zander Jack Parow Tyler/ Rapper 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday- A money expert shares the inside info on her own money management

10 February 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nerina Visser/ Strategist at Advisor at ETF SA 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

WCED: We will not tolerate Cosas preventing learners from attending school

Local Politics

When is cause of death attributed to Covid-19? WC Health's Dr Kariem explains

Local

Covid-19: Cape Town prepared for mass burials if necessary, but only as 'Plan B'

Local

EWN Highlights

3 MDC officials accused of faking their abduction & torture denied bail

15 June 2020 8:39 PM

Man arrested for Sibongiseni Gabada's murder to remain behind bars

15 June 2020 8:27 PM

Case of man accused of killing Altecia Kortjie, daughter postponed

15 June 2020 7:15 PM

