Make Money Mondays - Zakes Bantwini is going to Harvard Business School and other money matters Wasting my time, by Zakes Bantwini

Today at 04:45 Update from SASSA on the R350 grant Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Henry De Grass - General Manager of Grants Administration at South African Social Security Agency

Today at 05:10 Africa News Update with JJ Cornish Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 05:20 Calls for swift action on ‘criminal’ element at protests Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele

JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 Wine exports hamstrung by Covid-19 Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Maryna Calow - Spokesperson at Wines of South Africa (Wosa)

Today at 06:40 Tech Tuesdays: refurbished computers in demand due to more people working from home Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Wale Arewa - CEO at Xperien Asset Recovery Management

Today at 07:07 NDPP's victory in Transnet corruption probe Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Sindisiwe Twala - NDPP spokesperson

Today at 07:20 SABC jobs on the line Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Aubrey Tshabalala - Communication Workers Union Gen Sec

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Leanne De Bassompierre

Today at 08:07 SA Airlink v SAA Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day

