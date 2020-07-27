Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing

Best of Talk
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:35
Are South Africans ready to travel?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Bianca Mazur - General Manager at Flight Centre
Today at 05:10
Spike in Covid-19 cases in KZN
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Dr Jody Boffa - Research Fellow at Centre for Rural Health, University of KwaZulu-Natal
Today at 05:50
From the Continent with Africa.com
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Sokhu Sibiya - Editor at Africa.com
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:40
TECH TUESDAYS: Fibre speeds halving at the end of the month
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Brendon Petersen - Tech Journalist
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Will the IMF loan save SA from Covid-19 economic abyss?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Sifiso Skenjana - Chief economist at IQ Business
Today at 07:20
New government policy will let mobile networks build a 5G tower on your property
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Dominic Cull - Communication Law and Regulation Expert at Ellipsis
Today at 08:07
How Steinhoff wants to pay their way out of legal warfare
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Rob Rose, Financial Mail editor
Today at 08:21
Maternity leave precedent set in Labour Appeal Court
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Lizle Louw - Partner at Webber Wentzel
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Barbara Friedman
Today at 10:08
SA music maestro and Music Academy Founder Camillo lombard accused of child rape
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:52
JJ CORNISH: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: EasyEquities
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Charles Savage - Founder and CEO at EasyEquities
