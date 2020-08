'My first memory of money was my mom crying about it'

Today at 17:46 The cricket week ahead Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jeremy Fredericks - Cricket Commentator at ...

Today at 18:09 ANC tries to save its moral credibility by asking cadres charges with corruption to step aside The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ferial Haffajee - Associate Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 18:11 ZOOM: Sun International d disposes of its 65% interest in Sun Dreams for $160 million and resume section 189 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Sea Harvest adapts product mix to survive in lockdown The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Felix Ratheb - Group CEO at Sea Harvest

Today at 18:49 Project to jump-start Stellenbosch's economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Ratcliffe - Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch

Today at 19:08 Withdrawal of students from AdvTech schools due to Covid-19 resulted in an R88 million hit on revenue streams The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Roy Douglas - CEO at ADvTECH

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book: The Deficit Myth Modern Monetary Theory and How to Build a Better Economy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stephanie Kelton - Author of 'The Deficit Myth' at ...

