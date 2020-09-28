I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Slain detective Charl Kinnear was probing corrupt cops in gun racket - reports Murdered detective Charl Kinnear was allegedly investigating a gun syndicate involving high-ranking officers and gang bosses befor... 28 September 2020 6:52 PM
CCID sees slight rise in CBD crime, but cases are still lower than in 2019 The CCID says there has been a slight increase in petty crimes in the CBD, particularly as taverns and bars are allowed to operate... 28 September 2020 5:44 PM
Rachel Kolisi talks lockdown home life, rugby return, charity and 5k virtual run Businesswoman and philanthropist Rachel Kolisi discusses the upcoming Run with Rise virtual running event and her lockdown experie... 28 September 2020 4:39 PM
View all Local
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
[PICS & VIDEOS] Sunday's Tokai protest sends a message 'Kataza is every baboon' The protest raised concerns about baboon management protocols and waste management systems in the city. 28 September 2020 1:58 PM
New Chinese ambassador 'a clear message Beijing takes SA seriously' International relations scholar, Oscar Van Heerden, gives Refilwe Moloto his view on the new appointment of Chen Xiaodong. 28 September 2020 8:55 AM
View all Politics
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance) Bruce Cameron discusses with Bruce Whitfield his new book on securing your retirement, despite corruption and the smashed economy. 28 September 2020 7:24 PM
All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study SA needs homes. Plenty of them. They can and should be constructed with wood, says Phillip Crafford (Stellenbosch University). 28 September 2020 6:49 PM
View all Business
Had a baby during lockdown? Researchers want to find out about your experience Emma Numanoglu, midwife and lactation consultant is on a team looking to learn about the impact of the pandemic on birth. 27 September 2020 10:30 AM
Polycystic ovary syndrome affects more than just your ovaries Dr Kerusha Naidoo a homeopathic doctor, breaks down the signs and symptoms of Polycystic ovary syndrome. 26 September 2020 10:49 AM
10 years later: Vanessa Goosen discusses life after Thai prison release Vanessa Goosen spent over 16 years in a Thai prison for drug smuggling. She reflects on this time and her 10 years of freedom. 26 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Lifestyle
Upcycling bicycle inner tubes headed for dump into wallets and bike accessories Cycling accessory company Ciovita has turned this upcycling idea into a part of its business and is helping the environment. 17 September 2020 6:55 AM
Govt has a plan to make major sports free to watch. MultiChoice is not happy South Africans - rich and poor – may soon be able to watch, for free on Sabc, all sports in the “public interest”. 16 September 2020 2:18 PM
A bad week just got worse for Cricket SA as its forced to apologise for Tweet On Tuesday CSA headline sponsor Momentum announced that they will not be renewing their sponsorship deal in 2021. 16 September 2020 1:59 PM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering plays the soundtrack to his life on CapeTalk on Sunday at 10 am Lottering’s hour forms part of our new weekend music show #AnHourWith, featuring some of Cape Town’s most famous personalities. 26 September 2020 7:46 AM
South African Belinda Davids reaches semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent What’s it like auditioning for Simon Cowell? Pippa Hudson interviews Davids about her battle to claim the BGT title. 24 September 2020 2:43 PM
Social media: We are puppets. Especially our kids – Netflix documentary We’re lab rats in a social experiment of unapparelled importance. Kieno Kammies interviews Dean McCoubrey of MySociaLife. 24 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] 'The World is in trouble' Sir David Attenborough joins Instagram at 94 The naturalist and conservation icon broke the world record for the fastest time to reach one million followers on Instagram 28 September 2020 12:23 PM
SA drops to 10th place as Covid-19 infections surge in Spain and Argentina At its peak, South Africa ranked 5th in the world. The country ranks 13th by the total number of deaths. 25 September 2020 12:10 PM
Lockdown misery for domestic workers as salaries cut and living costs rise A SweepSouth study has revealed that many of the country's domestic workers have seen decreased wages and higher living costs. 22 September 2020 4:40 PM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Nigerian court sentences 13-year-old boy to 10 years in jail for blasphemy "He was having an arguing with a friend and uttered some blasphemy," reports Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 17 September 2020 1:28 PM
View all Africa
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
300 days of Zondo: 'We’ve learned it’s cheap to bribe a politician' For 300 days, punch-drunk South Africans have been learning just how bad corruption is in the country, says Ferial Haffajee. 28 September 2020 6:25 PM
Decriminalise the use of recreational drugs – Department of Social Development "It’s time to stop arresting drug users," Deputy Minister of Social Development Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu told the UN this week. 25 September 2020 3:37 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Make Money Mondays
arrow_forward
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Monday- Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story

3 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Vusi Thembekwayo/ Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing

27 July 2020 8:12 PM

Guest:

Saki Macozoma | chairman (former political prisoner) at Safika Holdings

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Herschel Jawitz on money

20 July 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Herschel Jawitz/ CEO at Jawitz Properties 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

All houses in South Africa can and should be built with wood – study

Business Lifestyle

Cape's snakes emerge in Spring. Here's what to do if you see one in your garden

Local

How to secure your retirement - Bruce Cameron (retired editor, Personal Finance)

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: A partly cloudy Tuesday, with scattered showers

28 September 2020 8:28 PM

Govt has a lot to consider on funding needed to rescue SAA - DPE

28 September 2020 7:47 PM

SAA Technical workers picket over salary payments

28 September 2020 7:06 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA