'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

Just the hits Nobuhle Mahlasela 31 October 2020
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Meet hero David Nhlapo who took a bullet for his pregnant fiancé Four years ago Nhlapo jumped in front of his partner to protect her from an attacker and was left paralysed and wheelchair-bound. 1 November 2020 8:05 AM
Drug addict in your family? Freeway Recovery Centre is affordable and successful Toto Kunsunsela, himself a recovering addict, says expensive private rehabs in Cape Town are out of most locals price range. 1 November 2020 7:38 AM
[PHOTOS & UPDATE] Table Mountain fire contained One firefighter was injured, treated in hospital, and later discharged. Crews will continue to monitor for flareups on Sunday. 1 November 2020 7:19 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Justice for rape survivors: Andy Kawa tells the story of her 10-year battle 'I want people to know they have a right to justice'. Businesswoman Andy Kawa discusses her new book 'Kwanele, Enough!' 31 October 2020 12:22 PM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
When can your boss fire you for actions in your personal life? The cheating scandal surrounding TV personality Katlego Maboe raises legal and brand questions around a job contract. 1 November 2020 6:43 AM
Germany scrambles to regain control as Europe battles second wave of Covid-19 The return of lockdowns is a blow to the entire European economy, reports Deutsche Welle's Chelsey Dulaney. 30 October 2020 4:20 PM
Environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase feared for safety before being murdered MCEJO's Billy Mnqondo said she felt her life was in danger after she refused to sign an MOU agreeing to the expansion of KZN mine. 30 October 2020 2:05 PM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] This cockatoo just wanted to fit in with his cats so he learned to meow Who says birds and cats can't be friends? Clearly, this feathered chap was intent on defying the odds. 1 November 2020 8:18 AM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Cricket SA board quits, 'best news to come out of CSA in a long time' New Frame cricket writer Lungani Zama opines on why he believes the resignation of CSA board bodes well for cricket's future. 26 October 2020 1:13 PM
On this day in 1979: Gerrie Coetzee takes on John Tate for WBA heavyweight title Exactly 41 years ago today, at the height of apartheid, 81K spectators watched African American John Tate take on Gerrie Coetzee. 20 October 2020 10:13 AM
'Sport must be free to watch - and DStv must pay the SABC to carry its content' The government is suggesting radical changes to broadcasting in South Africa, says MyBroadband’s Jan Vermeulen. 14 October 2020 12:14 PM
Zolani Mahola and Gregory Maqoma share the stage as Baxter Theatre re-opens The Baxter celebrates its return with the two SA talents on stage together for the first time. 'I'm super-excited' says Mahola. 31 October 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] A new song for SA from Karen Zoid, AB de Villiers + Ndlovu Youth Choir Beautiful and uplifting - The Flame provides an 'anthem' of hope for South Africans in tough times. 31 October 2020 1:20 PM
Photographer Chris Fallows describes taking award-winning image of shark breach Cape Town-based photographer Chris Fallows has won a highly-coveted international award for his breathtaking photo of a great whit... 28 October 2020 10:03 AM
Men, get that 'tache on! It's Movember again Country Manager at the Movember Foundation, Garron Gsel explains the global campaign to spotlight men's health. 1 November 2020 10:23 AM
[WATCH] Boris Johnson's new lockdown for November - 'Stay at home' UK correspondent Gavin Grey reports on Johnson's announcement and reckons Brits woke up feeling a bit down on Sunday morning. 1 November 2020 10:08 AM
Iconic 007 star Sean Connery dies The 90-year-old actor well-known for his portrayal of James Bond in a number of the unforgettable 007 movies has died. 31 October 2020 4:40 PM
TikTok signs first African influencer partnership with SA-inspired company You could benefit as TikTok expands its African footprint. The Money Show interviews Webfluential CEO Ryan Silberman. 29 October 2020 8:24 PM
Trial of 47 Nigerian men charged with homosexuality expected to resume this week A major court case will be heard in Nigeria this week, which could test the country's laws against homosexuality. 26 October 2020 12:40 PM
Zimbabwe wants South Africans other foreigners to build a dagga industry The cash-strapped country will incentivise foreigners to invest in a dagga industry that could generate R115bn per year by 2023. 23 October 2020 10:51 AM
New Zealand votes to legalise euthanasia - what does this mean for Sean Davison? The Afternoon Drive gets comment from Prof. Willem Landman, the co-founder along with Davison of Dignity South Africa. 30 October 2020 5:53 PM
'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa' "The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving. 30 October 2020 2:01 PM
DA elective conference: A fait accompli – but the margin of victory matters "It’s not a showdown," says Genevieve Quintal. "It’s clear that Steenhuisen is going to take it, but Ntuli put up a good fight." 30 October 2020 9:49 AM
'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

'I want to ensure my money delivers change to as many people as possible'

21 October 2019 8:02 PM

Black Business Council president Sandile Zungu on his attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Make Money Monday- Vusi Thembekwayo on his money story

3 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Vusi Thembekwayo/ Dragon's Den Judge and Entrepreneur 

Make Money Mondays - Saki Macozoma early lessons about money and investing

27 July 2020 8:12 PM

Guest:

Saki Macozoma | chairman (former political prisoner) at Safika Holdings

Santaco commits to work with govt to transform and formalise taxi industry

1 November 2020 9:57 AM

Table Mountain fire contained, 1 firefighter injured

1 November 2020 9:18 AM

Biden: It’s time for Donald Trump to pack his bags and go home

1 November 2020 8:11 AM

