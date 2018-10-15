Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it

Streaming issues? Report here
The UK report
Gavin Grey
Reviews with Gayle
Gayle Edmunds
Sara-Jayne's bookclub
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist
Latest Local
Fusion Inyameko Foundation gives kids a stage to express their natural talents 'These kids are truly amazing and the eisteddfods let them stand on stage and present themselves,' says Foundation co-founder. 24 January 2021 7:20 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
Rape culture: 'There's no other crime where a victim is so held up to question' Rape Crisis's Kathleen Day says myths and stereotypes about rape, sex, and gender allow rapists to get away with the crime. 23 January 2021 10:46 AM
Why the mispronunciation of your name...or anyone else's...matters Studies have found that habitually pronouncing an unfamiliar name incorrectly is a form of implicit discrimination. 23 January 2021 2:48 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
10% drop in festive season road deaths, but no reduction in real terms, says AA Travel restrictions in lockdown level 3 likely contributed to the fewer road deaths over the festive season says Layton Beard. 22 January 2021 1:25 PM
10 countries that lead the world in vaccinating their people against Covid-19 Only Israel and the UAE are further along than the tiny African nation of Seychelles, ranked 178th by the size of its economy. 22 January 2021 2:07 PM
Virgin Active responds to customer complaint about gym ventilation 'We do allow the clubs to open windows and doors' but the ventilation systems remain key, explains Virgin Active's Derek du Preez. 22 January 2021 10:50 AM
Santam's three-month settlement offer 'flying in the face of policy and courts' Attorney Anel Bestbier has slammed insurer Santam’s decision to limit business interruption settlement offers to just three months... 22 January 2021 8:01 AM
UK-based Asian female artist photographs naked white men, flips stereotype gaze Yushi Li says while not degrading men, it was interesting to invert the power relationship of active man and passive woman. 24 January 2021 9:00 AM
Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies Baxter Theatre marketing manager, Fahiem Stellenboom pays tribute to veteran entertainer Alvon Collison. 23 January 2021 9:22 AM
Hoarder: 'I carried heavy bags of newspapers to the office and back every day ' Emma Goode shares her experience of compulsive hoarding which escalated from carrying bags to hoarding uncontrollably at home. 23 January 2021 8:55 AM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
3 cool, fun and inspirational things to do in Cape Town this weekend Learning how to vision board, seeking out gorgeous fresh produce, or a fantastic kids workshop while you grab a coffee. 23 January 2021 7:49 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 22 January 2021 John's 3 book picks for the week. 22 January 2021 5:58 PM
Talk show giant Larry King has died Larry King has died aged 87. He hosted CNN's Larry King Live for a quarter of a century. Rest in peace Mr King. 23 January 2021 4:18 PM
Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof .John Maytham speaks to Professor Lynn Morris, principal medical scientist and head of HIV Virology at the NICD. 22 January 2021 6:12 PM
Why Northern Mozambique locals may support attacks in Cabo Delgado Northern Mozambique always felt marginalised by the central government, explains Afro-Middle East Centre's Naeem Jennah. 22 January 2021 1:39 PM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Biden ends abortion funding rule to 'protect women's health, advance equality' The US President is ending the prohibition of the funding of NGO’s that provide abortions abroad, says Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. 22 January 2021 12:44 PM
Sarb interest rate decision will hurt economy and property market - Samuel Seeff There was ample reason for a cut says the Seeff group. 'We've missed an opportunity' laments its chairperson, Samuel Seeff. 21 January 2021 7:52 PM
Ginger and garlic prices are skyrocketing – and unlikely to ever be cheap again "The market wasn't ready for what came our way; the rediscovery of their health benefits," says agri-economist Dr Kobus Laubscher. 21 January 2021 3:28 PM
Make Money Mondays
Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it

Idols judge Unathi Nkayi gets intimate - opens up about money, beliefs about it
15 October 2018 8:03 PM

15 October 2018 8:03 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nkayi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhengu

30 November 2020 8:38 PM

Lentswe Bhengu | Celebrity Chef

Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:11 PM

Matthew Booth | Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

Make Money Mondays- Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler gets personal

17 August 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium

Cape Town 'King of Cabaret' showbiz legend Alvon Collison dies

Covid-19 can be easily tweaked to adjust to new strains, explains NICD prof

Parts of SA brace for rain, strong winds, flooding as storm Eloise moves inland

24 January 2021 8:34 AM

12,271 new cases, 498 COVID-related deaths recorded in SA in last 24 hours

24 January 2021 7:55 AM

Jackson Mthembu's funeral to follow strict COVID-19 protocol

23 January 2021 5:12 PM

