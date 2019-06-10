Streaming issues? Report here
The latest on Digital Vibes
‘Life and Times of Michael K’ at the Baxter this June
Danielle Clough – Embroiderer from South Africa
Podcasts

Make Money Mondays
arrow_forward
SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

SA’s richest woman opens up about being a refugee and becoming a billionaire

10 June 2019 8:01 PM

Magda Wierzycka – Sygnia’s renegade CEO – on her attitude toward money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).


More episodes from Make Money Mondays

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:13 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Chef Lentswe Bhengu

30 November 2020 8:38 PM

Lentswe Bhengu | Celebrity Chef

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:11 PM

Matthew Booth | Soccer Player at Bafana Bafana And Sundowns

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:22 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays: Ciko Thomas

21 September 2020 8:14 PM

Ciko Thomas | Managing Executive of Retail and Business Banking  at Nedbank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- with John Perlman

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: John Perlman/ Radio Personality and CEO at Dreamfields 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Thandi Ntuli, Jazz artist on pennies and sense

7 September 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Thandi Ntuli, Jazz Musician 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- With forensic scientist David Klatzow

31 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr David Klatzow/ Forensic Scientist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

