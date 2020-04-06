I don’t need millions. All I want on my tombstone is ‘Best dad ever’ - Mark Pilgrim

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Today at 21:31
What is 5G?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala, Vice Chancellor, University of Johannesburg
Prof Tshilidzi Marwala - Associate Professor In The Sch at Wits University
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News feature: Diving under ice to rise above the depths of depression and addiction
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
What can Covid-19 teach us about delivering an effective NHI? Prof Neil Myburgh says coronavirus pandemic can offer us insight into how best to implement national health insurance.
Identifying Covid-19 'hotspots' crucial to determining SA's future post-lockdown What happens next in the fight against Covid-19 in South Africa? UCT's Landon Myer shares his thoughts with John Maytham.
The key to handling lockdown lies in letting go, says hostage survivor Monique Strydom reflects on her 2000 hostage ordeal and how it influences her attitude in lockdown today.
'It's going to be bad, with 1000s needing complicated medical care at same time' Epidemiologist Prof Karim of the Ministerial Advisory Committee says Covid-19 peak it will be very difficult in South Africa.
Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City The homeless housed in the large macro-sized complex will be moved to various locations being prepared by the City, says Mayco.
[VIDEO] 'CoCT acting on land invasion, NOT evicting people during lockdown' The Social Justice Coalition has posted footage of law enforcement officials removing people from Makhaza in Khayelitsha.
Capitec Bank full-year profits skyrocket by 19% despite the recession The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank.
Repo rate cut - economist says must bring stimulus as well as relief SA Reserve Bank Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has cut the repo rate by 100 basis points. Rate now changes to 4.25% per annum.
DIs-Chem responds to claims it is not paying rent under lockdown The group says it is not operating at full capacity and is definitely paying rent proportional to turnover.
Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours' Bailey Thomson Blake (Chief of Schools at SPARK Schools) says parents must limit academic time to what is realistic.
[WATCH] The ultimate barking mad 'sports' commentary...during lockdown UK broadcaster Andrew Cotter has wowed the internet with his clever and hilarious commentary about his two labrador dogs.
Focus on an enabling home environment instead of 'replacing school', says expert Education expert Professor Mary Metcalfe says homeschooling is inaccessible for many South African families without the resources....
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment.
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a...
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show.
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment.
Trevor Manuel: Terms and conditions of economic aid for Africa will be vital Former finance minister Trevor Manuel says the IMF, World Bank, EU, and other institutions will be briefed on the debt relief that...
We'll hug wounded earth's pulsing heart - Bocelli ahead of live stream concert Live from Milan's Duomo Cathedral, Italian star Andrea Bocelli's Easter concert will be streamed on Sunday evening.
Don't yield to fear urges Pope ahead of Easter Sunday mass livestream Amid the Covid-19 crisis, the Vatican has gone virtual for the Easter weekend.
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Make Money Mondays
I don’t need millions. All I want on my tombstone is ‘Best dad ever’ - Mark Pilgrim

I don’t need millions. All I want on my tombstone is ‘Best dad ever’ - Mark Pilgrim

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Pilgrim about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).



More episodes from Make Money Mondays

Make Money Monday's: Karen Zoid in a time of corona

6 April 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Karen Zoid/ Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika 

PicknPay Panic Buying song

 

Make Money Mondays - How this social commentator views money

2 March 2020 8:03 PM

Guest:
Rebecca Davis | Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick

Make Money Mondays- Rugby Legend John Smit opens up about money and career changes

24 February 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: John Smit/ Group CEO of SSG Holdings and Former Captain at Springboks 

Make Money Mondays- Jack Parow talks money, honey.

17 February 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Zander Jack Parow Tyler/ Rapper 

Make Money Monday- A money expert shares the inside info on her own money management

10 February 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Nerina Visser/ Strategist at Advisor at ETF SA 

Make Money Mondays - The Entrepreneur behind SuzelleDIY

27 January 2020 8:06 PM

Guest: Julia Anastasopoulos/ Artis,Illustrator and Actress 

Make Money Mondays with actress Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong

6 January 2020 8:08 PM

Guest:
Mapaseka Koetle-Nyokong 

Make Money Mondays with chef Margot Janse on her thoughts on money and her efforts for hungry kids

9 December 2019 8:12 PM

Guest: Margot Janse/ Cheft and Founder at Isabelo 

World-famous author Deon Meyer opens up about his money-beliefs, hopes and fears

27 November 2019 3:28 PM

Every week Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money. Enter thriller novelist Deon Meyer…

Make Money Mondays: Trackers actor Thapelo Mokoena tells his money story

25 November 2019 8:08 PM

Thapelo Mokoena | South African Actor and Television Presenter

Homeschooling during lockdown: 'Limit academic work to no more than 2 hours'

Business Lifestyle Opinion

How to end the lockdown and save the economy (while keeping the curve flat)

Business Opinion

[LATEST] South Africa's Covid-19 cases now at 2415, and death toll stays at 27

Local

NUM urges Impala Platinum workers not to go back to work

14 April 2020 9:10 PM

British duo accused of entering SA illegally in quarantine at Durban hospital

14 April 2020 9:07 PM

Minister Majoro not convinced of no COVID-19 cases in Lesotho

14 April 2020 8:49 PM

