Bob Martin’s new adverts celebrate how good pets are for humans

Latest Local
Removing intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines wrong move - expert Researcher and columnist Philip Stevens says suspending intellectual property (IP) rights will only hinder the fight for vaccine e... 1 February 2021 6:11 PM
[WATCH] Precious cargo: First batch of Covid-19 vaccines land in SA South Africa's first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines touched down at OR Tambo International Airport at around 3pm on Monday after... 1 February 2021 4:35 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
View all Local
Qualifying criteria to be an MP in SA. Do some of them really make the grade? UCT Public Law's Cathy Powell says any citizen with a criminal record or facing credible allegations of wrongdoing is ineligible. 1 February 2021 10:28 AM
Confiscate Zuma's passport so that he can't skip the country - Herman Mashaba The ActionSA leader wants govt to investigate reports Zuma plans to flee to avoid appearing before the State Capture Commission. 31 January 2021 3:51 PM
'Major Isaacs very happy she is allowed to wear headscarf under military beret' LRC's Amy-Leigh Payne says Fatima Isaacs's 3-year legal battle for her religious right to wear her hajib is an important judgment. 29 January 2021 8:40 AM
View all Politics
Police nab foreign nationals, seize suspected Ivermectin worth R6m at OR Tambo The black market for Covid 'wonder drug' is booming. SA's regulatory authority has approved only controlled 'compassionate use'.... 31 January 2021 2:01 PM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Eskom wants to increase prices by 20% on 1 April – it is already assured of 10% "Eskom says prices are 30% too low," says Chris Yelland. "And it wants to charge more for generating solar power as disincentive." 29 January 2021 11:09 AM
View all Business
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
Giving birth in a pandemic: We learnt we can support mother via Zoom, says doula Ever-changing lockdown rules are affecting the way women are birthing at home and in hospitals - birth doula Tshegeofatso Segwele. 31 January 2021 12:59 PM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
View all Sport
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
Hollywood's Keira Knightly says no to sex scenes...except if director is a woman "I’m too vain, and the body has had two children now... I’d just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked" says the star. 26 January 2021 11:55 AM
View all Entertainment
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
Prince William condemns 'despicable' racism against black soccer players The second in line to the British throne took to Twitter to condemn racist abuse directed at black football players this week. 1 February 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Jeffrey Mphahlele (SA Medical Research Council) about the significance of the vaccine's arrival. 1 February 2021 7:01 PM
South African mining is resilient and poised for regrowth – but work remains Bruce Whitfield interviews Andrew Lane (Africa Deloitte) and Henk Langenhoven (Chief Economist at Minerals Council South Africa). 1 February 2021 6:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Bob Martin’s new adverts celebrate how good pets are for humans

14 August 2018 7:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to critique the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeroes”.


More episodes from The Money Show

The Minerals Council on the state of the mining nation. Other People’s Money: Gina Schoeman, Citi Bank Economist

1 February 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council SA about the state of the mining nation. ProfMed funds Covid-19 vaccines. Other People’s Money is Citi Bank Economist Gina Schoeman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-end fashion during a global health pandemic. Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 7:16 PM

CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co,  a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 6:53 PM

Keith Stevens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

29 January 2021 6:36 PM

  Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming

29 January 2021 6:24 PM

Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at Retroviral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic

29 January 2021 6:19 PM

Karl Hammerschmidt | CEO at RunwaySale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:19 PM

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of  AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa unbans alcohol sales - opens parks, beaches

Business Politics Local

Is an MBA still worth it?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Covid-19 vaccine arrival brings hope that the pandemic may soon start ending

Business Opinion Local

EWN Highlights

Govt now tasked with addressing vaccine hesitancy amongst citizens

1 February 2021 9:16 PM

Ball now in Zondo’s court to enforce summons against Zuma - analysts

1 February 2021 7:55 PM

Teachers union reiterate call for educators to be next in line for vaccines

1 February 2021 7:39 PM

