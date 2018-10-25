25 October 2018.

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:39
Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jaap Hamman - CEO at PEP Stores
Today at 18:50
A Day in a life of a florist) How we to keep up with flower demand
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anjelina Pinto - Owner of Donna's Flowers
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Dealing with Losses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'I was blown away': Eerste River teen describes life-changing trip to Antarctica Young climate activist Ayakha Melithafa was one of five matric learners to join explorer Riaan Manser on an expedition to Antarcti... 2 February 2021 5:09 PM
Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF A former Cape Town attorney has been found guilty of defrauding the Road Accident Fund (RAF) of over R6 million. 2 February 2021 2:42 PM
Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town The demand for cremations has almost tripled since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the City of Cape Town. 2 February 2021 1:36 PM
View all Local
Zondo will have to open another case against Zuma if he snubs inquiry as planned Former president Jacob Zuma is facing another possible contempt charge if he goes ahead with plans to snub the Zondo Commission. 2 February 2021 12:53 PM
Redi Tlhabi: The ANC and its factions are threatening South Africa's democracy "For us to rebuild this country, the ANC will have to collapse", says veteran broadcaster and journalist Redi Tlhabi. 2 February 2021 11:04 AM
IEC has an eye on the pandemic, but planning local elections as per usual Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has to the final say on when South Africa votes, says Sy Mamabolo of the IEC. 2 February 2021 10:37 AM
View all Politics
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
[EXPLAINER] Tax Free Savings Accounts vs Retirement Annuities 101 "Both are long-term savings vehicles with certain tax advantages," explains Michael Kirkpatrick of Alexander Forbes. 2 February 2021 1:51 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
View all Business
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
'Hang on to a good tenant' during these difficult Covid times says expert Marlon Shevelew chats to Pippa Hudson about rental challenges under lockdown and answers listeners' questions. 1 February 2021 3:43 PM
Two Brits fined R200,000 each for organising mass lockdown snowball fight Hundreds of people in Leeds responded to the invitation for some winter fun, in a clear breach of lockdown rules. 31 January 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
The Outdoor Report: How and why trail running has exploded during lockdown Jeff Ayliffe chats to Sara-Jayne King about the rise of trail running during lockdown and why it is the ideal time to improve your... 23 January 2021 8:09 AM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
Teenage neo-Nazi becomes Britain's youngest convicted terrorist The court heard how the boy was just 13-years-old when he downloaded his first bomb-making manual. 2 February 2021 11:24 AM
[PHOTOS] Someone found King Henry VIII's crown jewels in a field, worth millions 49-year-old metal detectorist Kevin Duckett could not believe his eyes when he found this gold object buried under a tree. 1 February 2021 11:45 AM
[PHOTOS&VIDEOS] 4-year-old finds 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint Four-year-old Lily discovered a 220 million-year-old dinosaur footprint whilst out for a walk with her family on a beach in Wales. 1 February 2021 11:09 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
[VIDEOS&PHOTOS] UNICEF's Daniel Timm describes Cyclone Eloise devastation Daniel Timm Beira was in Beira when the cyclone hit and I was able to experience the desperate situation of the population. 25 January 2021 9:23 AM
View all Africa
Is the longest bull market in history back? "South Africa might just surprise to the upside," says Quintus Kilbourn, Head of Equities: Absa Corporate and Investment Banking. 2 February 2021 2:39 PM
Samsung launches three new Galaxy S21s in SA. New 'budget' A-range coming soon The Samsung flagship Galaxy S21 is here. There are 3 versions, says Marcé Bester (Stuff Magazine). Got an arm and a leg to spare? 2 February 2021 8:49 AM
Is an MBA still worth it? Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Jako Volschenk, Head of the MBA programme at the University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB). 1 February 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
25 October 2018.

25 October 2018.

25 October 2018 8:20 PM

Clicks Holdings’ CEO David Kneale and Altron’s CEO Mteto Nyati take Bruce Whitfield through their respective company’s financial results and Galileo Capital’s director, Warren Ingram discusses how the world's wealthiest make their money.


More episodes from The Money Show

The Minerals Council on the state of the mining nation. Other People’s Money: Gina Schoeman, Citi Bank Economist

1 February 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council SA about the state of the mining nation. ProfMed funds Covid-19 vaccines. Other People’s Money is Citi Bank Economist Gina Schoeman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-end fashion during a global health pandemic. Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 7:16 PM

CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co,  a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 6:53 PM

Keith Stevens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

29 January 2021 6:36 PM

  Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming

29 January 2021 6:24 PM

Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at Retroviral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic

29 January 2021 6:19 PM

Karl Hammerschmidt | CEO at RunwaySale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth. Investment School: Portfolio Manager at Denker

26 January 2021 8:23 PM

Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe,  Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021. Other People’s Money: Andile Gaelisiwe, Media Personality

25 January 2021 8:19 PM

Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of  AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Disgraced Cape Town attorney found guilty of embezzling over R6 million from RAF

Local

Lifting of beach ban comes too late for some - the damage is done

Local

Demand for cremations reach a record high in Cape Town

Local

Business

EWN Highlights

Gauteng SACP defends Makhura, Lesufi, Khawe amid tender process scandal

2 February 2021 6:07 PM

PSA asks ConCourt to reverse Labour Appeal Court finding on public wage deal

2 February 2021 5:07 PM

Spain restricts arrivals from SA, Brazil over virus

2 February 2021 4:48 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA