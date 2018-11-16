16 November 2018.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex the ability of government to undertake expropriation without compensation (EWC). Ciaran Ryan, investigative journalist reports on Transnet pension funds’ R100bn dagger pointed at the heart of SA R100 billion – that’s what Transnet owes pensioners, who are dying off at the rate of 300 to 400 a month.
CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co, a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Keith StevensLISTEN TO PODCAST
Nick Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at RetroviralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Karl Hammerschmidt | CEO at RunwaySaleLISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decadeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chief economist at Stanlib, Kevin Lings gave an analysis on the International Monetary Fund revising upwards on its world growth outlook. CEO of Giraffe, Anish Shivdasani gave details on a newly launched series of free online courses designed to make job seekers more employable.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Managing Director at Labourwise, Jan Truter spoke on restaurants struggling with the curfew hours put in place for lockdown regulations and new rules introduced on staff remuneration. Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive at Rand Merchant Investments gave details as to how COVID-19 affected the Fintech sector and its status in 2021.LISTEN TO PODCAST
South African entrepreneur Johann Rupert's connection power of skipping the que in receiving vaccine in Switzerland is ethically right. Communications Officer for My Vote Counts, Sheilan Clarke explained how the signing of Political Funding Act by President Cyril Ramphosa means for South Africa's political climate.LISTEN TO PODCAST