10 December 2018.

























































Pauli Van Wyk, journalist with Scorpio at Daily Mavrick discusses on her investigation towards Floyd Shivambu and how he used his influence to get home loan from the troubled VBS Mutual Bank. Prof. Jerome Loveland, Head of Paediatric surgery at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath academic hospital and Gareth Armstrong, corporate finance transactor at Rand Merchant Bank speak on how they have made a difference in their community on our “Make a difference Mondays”.