2019-01-14

Today at 14:05 Homeschooling vs online schooling - choosing the right route for you The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Louise Schoonwinkel - MD of Impaq

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marlon Shevelew office

125 125

Today at 14:35 The Naked Scientist The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge

125 125

Today at 14:40 The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Beryl Eichenberger

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Sibusiso Mashiloane

125 125

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:10 EWN: Scene setting of vaccine arrival Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:16 EWN: State Capture: Zuma response, Godi, Mazzone, Ranto testimonies Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

125 125

Today at 15:20 Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Philip Stevens - founded Geneva Network in 2015

125 125

Today at 15:20 PTSD exploding amongst our educators Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)

125 125

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk! Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 15:50 Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Isabel Nakirya - News Correspondent

125 125

Today at 15:50 Photographer Documenting Lockdown Raises Over R600k for Charities Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chad Nathan

125 125

Today at 16:05 Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Redi Tlhabi

125 125

Today at 16:10 Corruption Watch report highlights failures in TERS administration Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 16:20 Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mduduzi Lthuli - Director - Investment Management - Luthuli Capital and avid gamer

125 125

Today at 16:20 Budget woes mean SA doctors jobless while hospitals battle Covid Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Alex van den Heever - Chair in the field of Social Security Systems Administration and Management Studies at Wits School Of Governance

125 125

Today at 16:33 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

125 125

Today at 16:55 Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Juliet McGuire

125 125

Today at 17:05 Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marianne Thamm - Assitant Editor at Daily Maverick

125 125

Today at 17:20 Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Champa Patel - Director of the Asia-Pacific Programme at Chatham House

125 125

Today at 17:45 Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ashfak Mohamed - Digital Sports Editor at Independent Media

125 125

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Siboniso Nxumalo - Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group

125 125

Today at 19:08 How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Jako Volschenk - Head: MBA programme / Senior Lecturer: Strategic Management & Environmental Finance at University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB)

125 125

Today at 19:19 ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

James Suzman - Author of Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time at ...

125 125