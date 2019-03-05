2019-03-05

Owen Muzambi, Chief Executive at Driven Entrepreneurs and the man that inspired The Money Show’s Big Break feature talks about how he changed his life after listening and applying some of the lessons he heard on the show. Nedbank’s CEO, Mike Brown discusses the group’s first financial results after the “managed separation” from Old Mutual. Marcus Swanepoel, CEO of Luno on How it Works feature talks about the cryptocurrency sector.