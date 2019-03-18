2019 - 03 - 18

Steinhoff happened while SA was praised for auditing standards and governance. Dr Steven Firer, Corporate Reporting Specialist discusses how to prevent the next con? Mohsin Tajbhai, Grand Parade Investments’ acting CEO says his company wants to focus on making Burger King franchises profitable, as it liquidates Dunkin Donuts and Baskin Robbins, which counted losses over R70-million. Anthony Leeming, Sun International Group’s CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results. Sun International has reduced the value of its flagship asset, Sun City, by R306m after that unit slipped into an operating loss in 2018.