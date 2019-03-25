2019 - 03 - 25

Riky Rick, SA musician and the Voice SA’s judge, shares his life story, money saving and investing tips. Basil Sgourdos, Nasper’s CFO explains the group’s reason to list its international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam. Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist of Minerals Council SA talks about the ripple effects of Eskom price hike being felt in the mining sector that has slash over 90 000 jobs.