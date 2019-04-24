24 April 2019.

The Competition Commission announced proposed interventions following its inquiry into the data services market today. Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of TechCentral explains why are share prices of MTN and Vodacom fell and what does this mean for data bundles. Spiro Georgopolous, CEO of GroBank - formerly known as Bank of Athens- discusses the company’s news growth strategy and how it is going to fight for its share in the local banking sector.