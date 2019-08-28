28 August 2019.

Lumkile Mondi, Senior Lecturer with School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand and Dr. Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor with Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) analyses the finance minister’s surprise economic plan and its impact on SA’s economy. Marcos Fava Neves, Professor of the School of Business at University of São Paulo demystifies the Amazon forest fires media coverage and explains why there is international interest over the region. Nick Herbert, Founder and CEO of Shelflife discusses his career path in the sneakers industry and the growth of the sector.