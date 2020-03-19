Absa Group’s new CEO deliver his first financial results. MTN’s CEO steps down

Absa Group's new CEO, Daniel Mminele eager to put lender back in pole position as it reports 3% rise in full-year profit. MTN delivers its own annual financial results and its CEO announces plans to step down from the helm.
Economic experts reflect of the SARB's monetary policy committee's decision to slash by 100 basis points. Dr Leila Fourie, JSE's CEO discusses the impact of the All Share Index falling by 35% since mid-Feb
Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare discusses how the company adjusting some of its production plans to respond to the coronavirus. Economists preview the central bank's decision on interest rates
Sasol's CEO and President Fleetwood Grobler shares the company's drastic steps after dramatic value destruction post corona virus share slump and US project problems. John Green, Chief Commercial Officer at Ninety-One discusses the listing and the brand name change from Investec Asset Management.
Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin, David Shapiro analyses the impact of markets crashes in the recent times and compares them with the previous ones. Economic experts say economic reforms need to be fast tracked to avoid deepening long recessions.
Ray White was in for Bruce and spoke to Journalist Ray Mahlaka about the damning PIC report. Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage on the record slumps in the market of the week as well as the Brutal Bizquiz.
Economic experts talk Bruce Whitfield about the financial effects of the COVID-19 on jittery global markets. Sanlam's CEO, Ian Kirk discusses lacklustre annual financial results in a recession hit economy.
FirstRand's CEO Allan Pullinger takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results and warns that the South African economic slowdown will get worse. Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data explains why the company has decided to collapse Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA under one company.
Bruce talks to a variety of analyst on the impact of a dropping oil price and COVID-19 fears on economies and financial markets. Also Make Money Mondays with Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen. And three stock picks on an impossible day in Stock Pick Mondays.
Mining analysts assess the impact of Anglo American Platinum,the world's second -largest producer of platinum group metals,temporarily shutting down it's Rustenburg converter plat and declare force majeure. Bruce also plays the brutal biz quiz with listeners