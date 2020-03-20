Business sector joins forces with government to fight Covid-19

Streaming issues? Report here
Abongile Nzelenzele
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
04:00 - 06:00
Today at 05:10
Africa News update with JJ Cornish
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 05:20
Economic impact of 21 day lockdown
Early Breakfast with Abongile Nzelenzele
Guests
Lullu Krugel
Today at 06:25
Harbour safety question after trucker death
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derick Ongansie - Chairperson at Truckers for Unity SA
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday : More online learning options
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mark Horner - CEO at Siyavula Education
Today at 07:07
Analysis : Lockdown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Richard Calland - Political Analyst and Author of Make or Break: Why the Next Three Years Will Set the Course for the Next 30 at ...
Today at 07:20
Busting some popular myths surrounding Covid-19
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Anton Stoltz, Prof - Head Of Infectious Diseases at University of Pretoria
Today at 08:07
SA Express: doomed to be liquidated?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Linden Birns - partner at BHK crisis communications
Today at 08:20
Olympic disarray
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Roger Barrow - National Coach at SA Rowing
Today at 08:25
Alcohol industry responds to Covid-19 with... alcohol!
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sibani Mngadi - Corporate Relations Director at Diageo SA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Regulations to be cleared for banks to play part in Covid-19 response
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dawie Roodt - Chief Economist And Director at The Efficient Group
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission talks about the Ford Kuga outcome
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:45
Pay it forward to pet shelters under threast due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Tim London- How to manage teams remotely
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Tim London
Today at 11:32
What to do if you stuck at an airport or on a cruise liner due to Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Linda Balme - Commercial Sales Manager at Travelstart
Today at 11:45
AD Feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Latest Local
President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech "It is essential that every person in this country adheres strictly – and without exception – to the regulations that have already... 23 March 2020 8:30 PM
'SA lockdown better earlier than later to prevent Covid-19 spread' HPCSA President Dr Kgosi Letlape says he hopes provinces like Gauteng will be placed in a more serious mode of restriction. 23 March 2020 1:12 PM
Cape Town communities unite to make a difference in the face of Covid-19 Under the umbrella of Cape Town Together, various neighbourhood networks across the city are joining forces to help those in need. 23 March 2020 11:41 AM
[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days The president delivers government plans to South Africans on how to curb the spread of Covid-19 from the Union Buildings. 23 March 2020 7:37 PM
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe, who had contact with Ramaphosa, tested for Covid-19 The Presidency has welcomed the move. 22 March 2020 8:07 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
'Unprecedented measures' - business sector working closely with government There seems to be an unprecedented level of co-operation between business and government during the coronavirus crisis. 23 March 2020 8:16 PM
How are restaurants coping with the restrictions on crowds and opening times? Wendy Alberts of the Restaurants Association of South Africa tells The Money Show how the industry is already struggling. 23 March 2020 7:06 PM
Is Cell C still ailing or can it survive? Ailing mobile operator Cell C said the second half of its 2019 financial year showed a strong turnaround in its fortunes. 23 March 2020 6:48 PM
Capetonians urged to support soap donation drive The City of Cape Town has started a soap donation drive to help organisations and vulnerable groups protect themselves against Cov... 23 March 2020 4:32 PM
Social distancing saves lives, it can also save you money - financial planner There's a silver lining to social distancing. You can save more money. 23 March 2020 12:33 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads local children's book aloud CapeTalk host John Maytham has introduced a new, daily reading segment to his Afternoon Drive Show where he reads aloud to listene... 23 March 2020 6:40 PM
[WATCH] Neil Diamond's special update of 'Sweet Caroline' in a time of Covid-19 The iconic American singer-songwriter, diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2018 brings some warmth during these difficult times. 23 March 2020 11:11 AM
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Business sector joins forces with government to fight Covid-19

Business sector joins forces with government to fight Covid-19

Martin Kingston, Vice President of Business Unity SA discusses how the business sector is working with the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus.   Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa explains how the restaurant sector is being affected by the spread of covid-19. 



More episodes from The Money Show

Retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best BitsBits

20 March 2020 7:09 PM

 

Bruce hosts the Money Show and talks to Investec CEO Fani Titi on the listing on Ninety One and the corona effect. The association of retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best Bits of the week.  

SA Reserve Bank slashes rates. JSE has a tough first quarter

19 March 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts reflect of the SARB’s monetary policy committee’s decision to slash by 100 basis points. Dr Leila Fourie, JSE’s CEO discusses the impact of the All Share Index falling by 35% since mid-Feb

Drug companies respond to Covid-19

18 March 2020 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare discusses how the company adjusting some of its production plans to respond to the coronavirus. Economists  preview the central bank’s decision on interest rates

Sasol prepares SA’s biggest rights issue in decades

17 March 2020 8:18 PM

Sasol’s CEO and President Fleetwood Grobler shares the company’s drastic steps after dramatic value destruction post corona virus share slump and US project problems.  John Green, Chief Commercial Officer at Ninety-One discusses the listing and the brand name change from Investec Asset Management.

Another bloodbath on the markets

16 March 2020 8:22 PM

Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin, David Shapiro analyses the impact of markets crashes in the recent times and compares them with the previous ones.   Economic experts say economic reforms need to be fast tracked to avoid deepening long recessions.

Two black swan events in one week and the Brutal BizQuiz

13 March 2020 7:20 PM

Ray White was in for Bruce and spoke to Journalist Ray Mahlaka about the damning PIC report. Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage on the record slumps in the market of the week as well as the Brutal Bizquiz.

Millions wiped off local and global markets as the coronavirus fears spread

12 March 2020 8:15 PM

Economic experts talk Bruce Whitfield about the financial effects of the COVID-19 on jittery global markets. Sanlam’s CEO, Ian Kirk discusses lacklustre annual financial results in a recession hit economy.  

Absa Group’s new CEO deliver his first financial results. MTN’s CEO steps down

11 March 2020 8:18 PM

Absa Group's new CEO, Daniel Mminele eager to put lender back in pole position as it reports 3% rise in full-year profit. MTN delivers its own annual financial results and its CEO announces plans to step down from the helm. 

FirstRand reports a jump in half-year profits and Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

10 March 2020 8:19 PM

FirstRand’s CEO Allan Pullinger takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s financial results and warns that the South African economic slowdown will get worse. Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data explains why the company has decided to collapse Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse and ContinuitySA under one company. 

[WATCH] Nationwide lockdown will be implemented for 21 days

Politics

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA rise to over 400

Local

Melanie Verwoerd: 'Started with diarrhoea, then our taste and smell disappeared'

Local

President Ramaphosa's full coronavirus lockdown speech

23 March 2020 8:30 PM

Ramaphosa announces 21-day nationwide lockdown

23 March 2020 7:34 PM

COVID-19 pandemic 'accelerating': WHO chief

23 March 2020 7:00 PM

