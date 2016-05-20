RoboAdvisors are no longer a thing of the future: they are here and may be here to stay

RoboAdvisors are no longer a thing of the future: they are here and may be here to stay, launched in SA by Sygnia and Bruce unpacks this at length with Sygnia’s CEO, Magda Wierzycka.



And ofcourse the Best Bitz of the week’s show, amongst them: The Crazy Store’s bouncing egg, a chat on the fun of offensive advertising with Loeries COE Andrew Human, AND a reflection on the not so funny Statement issued by Minister Parvin Gordhan earlier this week, pleading with South Africans to protect him and his staff, and allow him to get on with his job.