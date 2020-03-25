Edcon braces for a bleak future. SARB explains the purchase of government bonds

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:07
Advice - Health & Wellness
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nelesh Govender - Head of the Centre for Opportunistic, Tropical and Hospital Infections at National Institute For Communicable Diseases
Today at 14:40
Entertainment feature: hottest movies, series & podcasts
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy Editor at TV Plus Magazine
Chanel September
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Deceased Covid-19 patients were women, aged 28 and 48 - Western Cape Premier Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has told CapeTalk that the first two patients to die as a result of Covid-19 were women. 27 March 2020 12:23 PM
Join us and several other SA radio stations for our National Anthem at 1pm CapeTalk and many other radio stations across the country will be broadcasting the National Anthem at 1pm today. 27 March 2020 11:30 AM
[LIVE TRAFFIC CAMS] Mother City highways are empty #21DayLockdownSA Take a look at the live i-traffic.co.za traffic cam feeds as Capetonians stay off the highways. 27 March 2020 11:27 AM
View all Local
[LOCKDOWN RULES] 20 places closed to the public Here is a list of places that will be closed during the 21-day lockdown in South Africa to combat the spread of Covid-19. 26 March 2020 8:56 AM
Taxi industry Santaco 'very confused and worried' about 21-day lockdown regs Santaco says it is unclear how arrangements will be made for transport should emergencies or other needs arise for South Africans. 26 March 2020 7:25 AM
[LISTEN] Zweli Mkhize Q&A: Please be responsible and stay home Minister of Health on Covid-19 and 21-day lockdown questions, says no drinking parties, braaing together with friends, please. 25 March 2020 12:50 PM
View all Politics
How banking will operate during 21-day lockdown in SA Managing Director at Banking Association of South Africa Cas Coovadia says some branches will be open to process Sassa payments. 27 March 2020 8:40 AM
World-renowned futurist on how the world will change after Covid-19 Faith Popcorn is a US futurist who coined the term 'cocooning' - something we are all ordered to do now. 26 March 2020 8:49 PM
SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds to inject liquidity into market In an unprecedented step, the Reserve Bank is buying government bonds. 26 March 2020 8:22 PM
View all Business
Lockdown blues: 'Extroverts at home alone will struggle, introverts will thrive' Counselling psychologist Claire Newton says the lockdown will have a different mental impact on different personality types. 27 March 2020 11:03 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
[WATCH] Stay home like the Springboks, urges Siya Kolisi The Bok skipper has a heartfelt message for South Africans as lockdown looms. 26 March 2020 3:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Spaniards clap from balconies for healthcare workers on frontline It is a moving video to watch as residents in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona show thanks and gratitude to the healthcare staf... 23 March 2020 10:17 AM
[WATCH] Exhausted UK nurse makes emotional plea for end to panic buying Dawn Bilbrough came off a 48-hour shift to buy food, only to find the shelves empty of fresh produce. 21 March 2020 11:18 AM
Cape Town man among SA passengers trapped on Italy-bound cruise ship With several European ports closed, Jerry Norris is among 170 SA citizens trapped on a cruise ship heading to coronavirus-stricken... 20 March 2020 6:51 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Edcon braces for a bleak future. SARB explains the purchase of government bonds

Edcon braces for a bleak future. SARB explains the purchase of government bonds

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon share a bleak future of the retail caused by the 21 day lockdown caused by the coronavirus.   Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of SA Reserve bank clarifies why the bank has to go on a bonds buying spree caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.  



More episodes from The Money Show

SA Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief

25 March 2020 8:21 PM

economists and financial experts discuss the unprecedent move by the SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds for corona relief

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector’s approach to the government lockdown.

24 March 2020 8:27 PM

Business experts discuss how the business sector will be affected by nationwide lockdown caused by the covid-19 virus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector joins forces with government to fight Covid-19

23 March 2020 8:26 PM

Martin Kingston, Vice President of Business Unity SA discusses how the business sector is working with the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus.   Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa explains how the restaurant sector is being affected by the spread of covid-19. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best BitsBits

20 March 2020 7:09 PM

 

Bruce hosts the Money Show and talks to Investec CEO Fani Titi on the listing on Ninety One and the corona effect. The association of retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best Bits of the week.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank slashes rates. JSE has a tough first quarter

19 March 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts reflect of the SARB’s monetary policy committee’s decision to slash by 100 basis points. Dr Leila Fourie, JSE’s CEO discusses the impact of the All Share Index falling by 35% since mid-Feb

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Drug companies respond to Covid-19

18 March 2020 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare discusses how the company adjusting some of its production plans to respond to the coronavirus. Economists  preview the central bank’s decision on interest rates

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sasol prepares SA’s biggest rights issue in decades

17 March 2020 8:18 PM

Sasol’s CEO and President Fleetwood Grobler shares the company’s drastic steps after dramatic value destruction post corona virus share slump and US project problems.  John Green, Chief Commercial Officer at Ninety-One discusses the listing and the brand name change from Investec Asset Management.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another bloodbath on the markets

16 March 2020 8:22 PM

Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin, David Shapiro analyses the impact of markets crashes in the recent times and compares them with the previous ones.   Economic experts say economic reforms need to be fast tracked to avoid deepening long recessions.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Two black swan events in one week and the Brutal BizQuiz

13 March 2020 7:20 PM

Ray White was in for Bruce and spoke to Journalist Ray Mahlaka about the damning PIC report. Anchor Capital CEO Peter Armitage on the record slumps in the market of the week as well as the Brutal Bizquiz.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] SA sees its first two Covid-19 deaths in the Western Cape

Local

Fleet Star loans movie trailers for NSPCA staff caring for animals in lockdown

Local

[LOCKDOWN RULES] Essential service workers will have to carry permits with them

Local

EWN Highlights

Lesotho receives COVID-19 test kits from billionaire Jack Ma

27 March 2020 12:26 PM

AA predicts 'largest fuel price decreases on record'

27 March 2020 11:22 AM

CEO Grant Pattison in tears as Edcon prioritises salaries

27 March 2020 10:29 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA