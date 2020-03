Oppenheimers announce South African Future Trust (SAFT) to manage R1bn contribution to fight Covid-19 fallout

Today at 06:09 The Social Rundown Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Stephan Lombard

Today at 06:25 When are digital signatures legitimate and legally binding? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Maeson Maherry - Chief Solutions Director at LAWtrust,

Today at 06:40 South African(s) stranded in Indonesia Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Candice Smithie - South African stranded in Indonesia at ...

Today at 07:07 Ramping up the war on coronavirus ahead of winter Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Dr Yogan Pillay - Deputy Director-General at Department of Health

Today at 07:20 SAPS violence Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Simon Allison - Africa Editor at Mail & Guardian

Today at 08:07 Santaco & City of CT on taxis and lockdown regulations Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Felicity Purchase - Mayoral Committee member for Transport at City of Cape Town

Thabiso Molelekwa - National spokesperson at Santaco

Today at 08:21 Marie Stopes will continue as they have been deemed an essential service Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Guests

Whitney Chinogwenya - Marketing and brand manager at Marie Stopes South Africa

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire and Lock Down Diary Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

Today at 09:40 Paying it forward to a senior citizen living in his car Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town

Today at 09:50 Why are medical aids not relaxing some of the rules like banks are doing Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dr Sipho Kabane - Chief executive and registrar at Council for Medical Schemes

Today at 10:33 UCT Lung Unit on the new Covid-19 research taking place Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Professor Keertan Dheda, Head of Pulmonology at UCT& Groote Schuur Hospital

Today at 11:45 Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury Today with Kieno Kammies

Today at 13:18 Mental Health support for healthcare workers Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Abigail Kloppers

Today at 13:40 Car Talk Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ciro De Siena

