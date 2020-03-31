Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'The jury's still out on use of anti-malarials to treat Covid-19' Dr John Woodland cautions against the prospect of rushing into using chlororquine and hydroxychloroquine 'just to buy time'. 1 April 2020 6:23 PM
Joint custody in the time of coronavirus - what the law says Thousands of parents affected by the government's strict lockdown rules say here's an urgent need for clarity in the law. 1 April 2020 5:30 PM
Minibus taxis now allowed to load to 100% capacity, if all passengers wear masks Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has outlined changes to the regulations governing public transportation during lockdown. 1 April 2020 5:20 PM
View all Local
PSA to take government to court over lack of public servants' wage increases Public Servants Association says government is being opportunistic using Covid-19 crisis to cite reasons for no increase. 1 April 2020 1:11 PM
[VIDEO] 'Police sjambokked Hillbrow residents on the street with no warning' AmaBhungane investigative journalist Micah Reddy reports that police said their orders 'came from the top'. 1 April 2020 12:01 PM
Estate and complex dwellers will be arrested if they flout regulations says SAPS Despite a lack of clarity for people living in housing estates and complexes regarding the use of communal spaces, SAPS is clear. 31 March 2020 11:21 AM
View all Politics
No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums Short-term insurers suddenly carry a massively reduced risk burden, says consumer journalist Wendy Knowler. Getting some back? 1 April 2020 7:38 PM
A tipping point for video conferencing A business tool for older generations, a staple for younger ones 1 April 2020 7:15 PM
What is an 'economic depression'? Are we heading for one? Lessons from history… The Great Depression started 91 years ago and changed everything. Bruce Whitfield speaks to economic historian Keith Breckenridge. 1 April 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
Struggling to pay a debt? Your options: credit insurance vs debt relief holiday Personal Finance expert Maya Fischer-French on the pros/cons of dipping into credit insurance vs opting for a debt relief holiday. 1 April 2020 6:29 PM
Council for Medical Schemes to consider Covid-19 payment holiday options - CEO The medical schemes regulator says it is analysing some of the proposals aimed at providing a payment holiday for members. 1 April 2020 11:05 AM
Unban the sale of alcohol and cigarettes! - South African Drug Policy Initiative The road to hell is paved with good intentions. Govt must repeal the ban on alcohol and cigarettes, says Prof JP Van Niekerk. 31 March 2020 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
View all Sport
[WATCH] Backstreet Boys reuniting in lockdown video gives us all the feels The 90s boy band (not such boys anymore) got together from their separate homes and fans were moved to tears. 31 March 2020 10:36 AM
'Keep going until you get that one yes,' says SA's Noughts & Crosses star Actress Masali Baduza made a splash starring on Trackers, the Deon Meyer novel adapted for the small screen, late last year. 27 March 2020 9:06 AM
Adopt or shop? #ThePawcast's Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue Podcaster, Lauren Palmer confronts the thorny issue of adopting an animal versus purchasing from a breeder or online 🐾 26 March 2020 9:22 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] WHO: Use 'physical' not 'social' distancing term to stay connected World Health Organisation suggests this so as to help us preserve mental as well as physical health during Covid-19 lockdowns. 1 April 2020 11:20 AM
Saffers stuck in Indonesia say Emirates and SA Embassy very unhelpful Candice Smithie is part of a group of South Africans stranded on the island of Bali in Indonesia. 1 April 2020 7:33 AM
Govt plans to repatriate South Africans stranded abroad International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor says there are 1471 South Africans stuck in foreign countries, wanting to come back... 31 March 2020 8:50 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders.  Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection results



More episodes from The Money Show

Oppenheimers announce South African Future Trust (SAFT) to manage R1bn contribution to fight Covid-19 fallout

31 March 2020 8:21 PM

Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co-Founder of Oppenheimer Generations discusses how the South African Future Trust (SAFT) will manage funds to that will be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic.  Glyn Binkin, MD of The Players Club discusses the business on managing soccer stars. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s investment grade reduced to junk status

30 March 2020 8:03 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of SA dropping into junk status after the Moody’s ratings agency downgraded the country’s sovereign investment grade.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day 1 of lockdown and SA braces itself for Moody's decision

27 March 2020 7:10 PM

Economist Kevin Lings shares his expectations for a possible downgrade. Also, some of the best bets of the week. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Edcon braces for a bleak future. SARB explains the purchase of government bonds

26 March 2020 8:28 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon share a bleak future of the retail caused by the 21 day lockdown caused by the coronavirus.   Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of SA Reserve bank clarifies why the bank has to go on a bonds buying spree caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief

25 March 2020 8:21 PM

economists and financial experts discuss the unprecedent move by the SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds for corona relief

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector’s approach to the government lockdown.

24 March 2020 8:27 PM

Business experts discuss how the business sector will be affected by nationwide lockdown caused by the covid-19 virus.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector joins forces with government to fight Covid-19

23 March 2020 8:26 PM

Martin Kingston, Vice President of Business Unity SA discusses how the business sector is working with the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus.   Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa explains how the restaurant sector is being affected by the spread of covid-19. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best BitsBits

20 March 2020 7:09 PM

 

Bruce hosts the Money Show and talks to Investec CEO Fani Titi on the listing on Ninety One and the corona effect. The association of retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best Bits of the week.  

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA Reserve Bank slashes rates. JSE has a tough first quarter

19 March 2020 8:24 PM

Economic experts reflect of the SARB’s monetary policy committee’s decision to slash by 100 basis points. Dr Leila Fourie, JSE’s CEO discusses the impact of the All Share Index falling by 35% since mid-Feb

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

What's the truth behind the latest Covid-19 stats?

Local

No traffic and everyone’s at home… Some short-term insurers offer lower premiums

Business Lifestyle

Absa launches extensive Covid-19 payment relief programme

Business

EWN Highlights

WHO concerned at 'rapid escalation' of pandemic as deaths double in a week

1 April 2020 8:43 PM

COVID-19: S. Africans stuck abroad speak out

1 April 2020 8:26 PM

Govts must hold virtual conferences for journalists - MISA Lesotho

1 April 2020 8:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA