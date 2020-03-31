Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders. Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection results
Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co-Founder of Oppenheimer Generations discusses how the South African Future Trust (SAFT) will manage funds to that will be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Glyn Binkin, MD of The Players Club discusses the business on managing soccer stars.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of SA dropping into junk status after the Moody’s ratings agency downgraded the country’s sovereign investment grade.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Economist Kevin Lings shares his expectations for a possible downgrade. Also, some of the best bets of the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon share a bleak future of the retail caused by the 21 day lockdown caused by the coronavirus. Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of SA Reserve bank clarifies why the bank has to go on a bonds buying spree caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.LISTEN TO PODCAST
economists and financial experts discuss the unprecedent move by the SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds for corona reliefLISTEN TO PODCAST
Business experts discuss how the business sector will be affected by nationwide lockdown caused by the covid-19 virus.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Kingston, Vice President of Business Unity SA discusses how the business sector is working with the government to fight the spread of the coronavirus. Wendy Alberts, CEO of Restaurant Association Of South Africa explains how the restaurant sector is being affected by the spread of covid-19.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Bruce hosts the Money Show and talks to Investec CEO Fani Titi on the listing on Ninety One and the corona effect. The association of retailers respond to panic buying and price protection and the Best Bits of the week.
Economic experts reflect of the SARB’s monetary policy committee’s decision to slash by 100 basis points. Dr Leila Fourie, JSE’s CEO discusses the impact of the All Share Index falling by 35% since mid-FebLISTEN TO PODCAST