SA’s central bank warns of a shirking economy

South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown.
Bruce speaks to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the state of SA's ventilator capacity. Economist dr. Adrian Saville shares his views of the SA economy post lockdown and we replay some of the Best Bits of the week.
Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson of Solidarity Fund talks about the fund's massive humanitarian and health effort during coronavirus. Andre De Ruyter, Eskom's CEO updates Bruce Whitfield about the power utility's efforts to keep the light on and help people during the global health crisis.
Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders. Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector's annual collection results
Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co-Founder of Oppenheimer Generations discusses how the South African Future Trust (SAFT) will manage funds to that will be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic. Glyn Binkin, MD of The Players Club discusses the business on managing soccer stars.
Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of SA dropping into junk status after the Moody's ratings agency downgraded the country's sovereign investment grade.
Economist Kevin Lings shares his expectations for a possible downgrade. Also, some of the best bets of the week.
Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon share a bleak future of the retail caused by the 21 day lockdown caused by the coronavirus. Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of SA Reserve bank clarifies why the bank has to go on a bonds buying spree caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
economists and financial experts discuss the unprecedent move by the SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds for corona relief
Business experts discuss how the business sector will be affected by nationwide lockdown caused by the covid-19 virus.