Relief package for the property sector and lockdown deadline looms

Latest Local
[LISTEN] Here's how your snorkel mask could help in the fight against Covid 19 Surgeon Heather Bourgard explains how a full face snorkeling mask can help protect doctors and nurses against coronavirus. 7 April 2020 6:43 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19 Food retailer Shoprite released a statement on Tuesday outlining the precautions it has taken after an employee tested positive fo... 7 April 2020 6:14 PM
Manana: Ndabeni-Abrahams came to collect protective gear before joining lunch Former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi Manana issued a statement explaining the lockdown lunch photo that has caused a st... 7 April 2020 5:05 PM
Ramaphosa wants a word with Minister Ndabeni-Abrahams for flouting lockdown laws In a picture posted to Instagram, the Communications Minister is seen visiting her friend Mduduzi Manana and sharing lunch at his... 7 April 2020 3:15 PM
SACP: We reject any proposal for SA to approach IMF or World Bank The tripartite alliance has rejected Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s suggestion to approach the institutions for economic relief. 7 April 2020 2:01 PM
'Up to 100% rental relief for some retail tenants' - Property Industry Group New rental relief measures announced on Tuesday will amount to as much as 100% off for some retail tenants. 7 April 2020 2:31 PM
Cigarette and alcohol sales ban costing taxman about R135 million a day 21-day lockdown ban encourages the ongoing sale of illicit cigarettes and organised crime -Justice Project SA's Howard Dombovsky. 7 April 2020 2:05 PM
Make Money Mondays: Karen Zoid in a time of coronavirus Musician and television host at Republiek van Zoid Afrika says because of COVID-19people are all the same now. 6 April 2020 9:00 PM
[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town Watch this fascinating video - Cape Town hasn’t been this quiet in more than 350 years. 7 April 2020 5:09 PM
'In South Africa we have almost adopted alcohol as a family member' As people run out of alcohol during lockdown, it may highlight issue of alcohol use dependence, explains recovery director. 7 April 2020 10:33 AM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
SA-animated 'Zog' wins International Emmy for Best Kids Animation The short film about a clumsy young dragon was co-directed by a South African and animated in Cape Town. 5 April 2020 10:40 AM
RIP Bill Withers legend The influential American soul singer has died aged 81. 3 April 2020 6:08 PM
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 04 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 3 April 2020 4:54 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Relief package for the property sector and lockdown deadline looms

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants.  Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted. 



SA’s central bank warns of a shirking economy

6 April 2020 8:23 PM

South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown. 

Ventilators, disease and downturns

3 April 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce speaks to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the state of SA's ventilator capacity. Economist dr. Adrian Saville shares his views of the SA economy post lockdown and we replay some of the Best Bits of the week.

All you need to know about Solidarity Fund and Eskom during Covid-19 pandemic

2 April 2020 8:22 PM

Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson of Solidarity Fund talks about the fund’s massive humanitarian and health effort during coronavirus. Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO updates Bruce Whitfield about the power utility’s efforts to keep the light on and help people during the global health crisis.

Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

1 April 2020 8:19 PM

Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders.  Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection results

Oppenheimers announce South African Future Trust (SAFT) to manage R1bn contribution to fight Covid-19 fallout

31 March 2020 8:21 PM

Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co-Founder of Oppenheimer Generations discusses how the South African Future Trust (SAFT) will manage funds to that will be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic.  Glyn Binkin, MD of The Players Club discusses the business on managing soccer stars. 

South Africa’s investment grade reduced to junk status

30 March 2020 8:03 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of SA dropping into junk status after the Moody’s ratings agency downgraded the country’s sovereign investment grade.

Day 1 of lockdown and SA braces itself for Moody's decision

27 March 2020 7:10 PM

Economist Kevin Lings shares his expectations for a possible downgrade. Also, some of the best bets of the week. 

Edcon braces for a bleak future. SARB explains the purchase of government bonds

26 March 2020 8:28 PM

Grant Pattison, CEO of Edcon share a bleak future of the retail caused by the 21 day lockdown caused by the coronavirus.   Fundi Tshazibana, Deputy Governor of SA Reserve bank clarifies why the bank has to go on a bonds buying spree caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.  

SA Reserve Bank is buying government bonds for corona relief

25 March 2020 8:21 PM

economists and financial experts discuss the unprecedent move by the SA Reserve Bank to buy government bonds for corona relief

[WATCH] Excellent drone footage shows empty streets, empty beaches in Cape Town

Local Lifestyle

Shoprite Bothasig store was temporarily closed after staffer contracted Covid-19

Local

'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns'

Business Opinion Local Lifestyle

City of Joburg suspends issuing permits to informal traders

7 April 2020 7:58 PM

Dirco making every effort to help S. Africans stranded abroad - Pandor

7 April 2020 6:59 PM

Steenhuisen on COVID-19 relief plans: This is no time for racial bean counting

7 April 2020 6:32 PM

