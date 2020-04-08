SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 21:45
Johnny Clegg's The Crossing | DHL Stormers & Friends
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Scarra Ntubeni
Heinrich Frans
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa addresses nation on efforts to contain Covid-19 President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing the nation on society’s ongoing efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19. 9 April 2020 7:55 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Will Cyril Ramaphosa extend the current 21-day lockdown? The coronavirus isn't going anywhere, and the chances are neither are we, says News 24 editor Adriaan Basson. 9 April 2020 5:57 PM
View all Local
EFF want Ndabeni-Abrahams dealt with as a criminal The EFF's Vuyani Pambo tells CapeTalk's Relfilwe Moloto that Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must be made an example of. 9 April 2020 11:48 AM
'It was like walking into a concentration camp, security guards on the dunes' A community worker describes the Strandfontein camp that has been created to house Cape Town's homeless during the lockdown. 9 April 2020 9:21 AM
No one is above the law - Presidency on Ndabeni-Abrahams' lockdown violation President Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson Khusela Diko says Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams must face consequences. 8 April 2020 2:14 PM
View all Politics
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
[WATCH]Catch 22: Fishermen and communities struggle to abide by lockdown rules The lockdown has had a major impact on small-scale commercial and line fishermen and the unclear regulations have caused chaos. 9 April 2020 7:44 AM
Lockdown: Companies with good service on social media - and those without Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler investigates which companies are meeting their customers’ needs on social media. 8 April 2020 7:46 PM
View all Business
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Savanna Virtual Comedy Bar launches on Thursday, featuring comedic heavyweights Bruce Whitfield and comedian John Vlismas share a few Covid-19 jokes and discuss the launch of the virtual comedy club. 8 April 2020 4:55 PM
'Every country successfully dealing with Covid-19 have extended their lockdowns' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews futurist Graeme Codrington and public health specialist Prof Susan Goldstein. 7 April 2020 6:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
PE mom improvises, completes Ironman race at home to fast-track charitable deed Instead of waiting for the endurance event in November, Charlotte Raubenheimer decided to create her own triathlon at home - for a... 30 March 2020 3:57 PM
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 09 April 2020 CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week. 9 April 2020 5:00 PM
[WATCH] John Maytham reads two quarantine inspired poems CapeTalk host John Maytham has been reading aloud daily since the start of the lockdown on his Afternoon Drive Show. 9 April 2020 4:23 PM
[WATCH] The boys can sing! Stormers and pals sing Johnny Clegg's The Crossing Siya and the boys shine! It's a very different setting from the rugby field and it's most certainly a goosebump moment. 9 April 2020 12:32 PM
View all Entertainment
Free global livestream on Easter Sunday: Andrea Bocelli from Duomo di Milano With churches closed during Easter, the City of Milan has invited the Italian singer to perform for all. 9 April 2020 10:12 AM
Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO Natural remedies, a link to 5G technology and life after lockdown. Listeners put their Covid-19 questions to the WHO on CapeTalk. 8 April 2020 3:26 PM
Google uses map data to analyse whether we're behaving during lockdown Google Community Mobility Reports provide insights into what has changed in response to policies aimed at combating COVID-19. 8 April 2020 10:08 AM
View all World
#WeAreNotLabRats takes off, French doctor apologises for Africa comment Two French doctors sparked outrage with their idea for Africa to be used as the testing ground for coronavirus vaccines. 5 April 2020 3:38 PM
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
View all Africa
How to start a side hustle in South Africa The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous for advice on starting a side hustle. 9 April 2020 7:23 PM
'‘Government must allow e-commerce during lockdown like China did in Wuhan' Should e-commerce expand during the lockdown? Bruce Whitfield interviews Takealot’s Kim Reid and Adrian Zelter (Coronation). 9 April 2020 7:03 PM
Even if SA recovers it won't help tourism if Covid-19 remains elsewhere SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona on how the government is assisting and how the industry might recover and grow after Covid-19. 9 April 2020 6:23 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects

SA Tourism reeling from Covid-19 effects

SA Tourism’s Chief Executive, Sisa Ntshona discusses the economic ramifications of the coronavirus on South Africa’s tourism sector.   Adrian Zelter, Portfolio Manager at Coronation Fund Managers and Kim Reid, CEO of Takealot.Com share a case for broadening essential goods for e-commerce during a lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



More episodes from The Money Show

Netcare Group’s St Augustine's hospital faces a Covid-19 outbreak

8 April 2020 8:19 PM

Dr. Richard Friedland, Netcare Group’s CEO talks about the investigation of Covid-19 outbreak at St Augustine's hospital in KZN. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO updates Bruce Whitfield on grocery supply trends in South Africa

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Relief package for the property sector and lockdown deadline looms

7 April 2020 8:22 PM

Estienne de Klerk, spokesperson for the Property Industry and Chairman at SAREIT Association (Reit - Real Estate Investment Trust) explains how the relief package for the property sector will serve retail tenants.  Graeme Codrington, Futurist and Partner of TomorrowToday and Professor Susan Goldstein, Deputy Director at Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science discuss the lockdown caused by the Coronavirus maybe lifted. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s central bank warns of a shirking economy

6 April 2020 8:23 PM

South African Reserve Bank warns that the economy may shrink by up to 4% due to coronavirus. Tracey Gilmore, Co-Founder of The Clothing Bank and Gill Bates, CEO of Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa (CAFSA discuss how are local Non-Profit Organisations (NPOs) are impacted by Covid-19 and lockdown. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ventilators, disease and downturns

3 April 2020 7:11 PM

Bruce speaks to News24 journalist Kyle Cowan about the state of SA's ventilator capacity. Economist dr. Adrian Saville shares his views of the SA economy post lockdown and we replay some of the Best Bits of the week.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

All you need to know about Solidarity Fund and Eskom during Covid-19 pandemic

2 April 2020 8:22 PM

Dr Adrian Enthoven, Deputy Chairperson of Solidarity Fund talks about the fund’s massive humanitarian and health effort during coronavirus. Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s CEO updates Bruce Whitfield about the power utility’s efforts to keep the light on and help people during the global health crisis.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Credit life insurance vs debt relief holidays

1 April 2020 8:19 PM

Personal finance experts and bankers discuss whether banks customers should dip into their credit life insurance or opt for debt relief holidays offered by lenders.  Tax commissioner takes Bruce Whitfield through the tax collector’s annual collection results

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oppenheimers announce South African Future Trust (SAFT) to manage R1bn contribution to fight Covid-19 fallout

31 March 2020 8:21 PM

Jonathan Oppenheimer, Co-Founder of Oppenheimer Generations discusses how the South African Future Trust (SAFT) will manage funds to that will be used to curb the coronavirus pandemic.  Glyn Binkin, MD of The Players Club discusses the business on managing soccer stars. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa’s investment grade reduced to junk status

30 March 2020 8:03 PM

Business lobby groups and economists discuss the effects of SA dropping into junk status after the Moody’s ratings agency downgraded the country’s sovereign investment grade.

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Day 1 of lockdown and SA braces itself for Moody's decision

27 March 2020 7:10 PM

Economist Kevin Lings shares his expectations for a possible downgrade. Also, some of the best bets of the week. 

Share this:
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa extends lockdown by 2 weeks

Local

[WATCH] 'Oom Cyril het ons MOOI gevra om by die huis te bly'

Local

Well-known Cape Town criminal lawyer survives attempted hit at home

Local

EWN Highlights

FULL SPEECH: President Ramaphosa’s COVID-19 update

9 April 2020 8:54 PM

Fears COVID-19 may have spread to many at Durban hospital

9 April 2020 7:54 PM

Mabuyane concerned by number of COVID-19 cases in Nelson Mandela Bay

9 April 2020 7:37 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA